Can you catch shiny Spinarak in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has finally released full details on this year’s Halloween event, and it could be a good opportunity to catch a shiny Spinarak.

Although it’s not Ghost-type, Spinarak is actually a fairly appropriate Pokemon to feature in the Halloween season. In the Johto region, Spinarak could only be found at night.

This Pokemon evolves into Ariados, who Generation II fans might remember as being the lead for Koga’s Elite Four team.

Generation II Pokemon has shiny form released for Halloween event

Among several other festivities, a group of Pokemon (Mostly Psychic, Ghost and Dark) will have a higher spawn rate during Pokemon GO’s Halloween event. Spinarak will be part of this group, and its shiny form will be available.

Although Spinarak has been in the game for quite some time, this is the first appearance of its shiny form.

The full Halloween event will run from 15 October 2021 to 31 October 2021. This will be split up into two parts, though. Shiny Spinarak will only be available during the first part, entitled Creepy Companions, which specifically focuses on Psychic-types and Poison-types. This only lasts until 22 October 2021, after which a new group of Pokemon will appear in the wild.

The other Pokemon that will be found during the Creepy Companions part of the event are as follows:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Zubat

Drowzee

Gastly

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Stunky

Woobat

Gothita

Galarian Slowking will also be making its debut during this year’s Halloween event. This debut was teased when Galarian Slowbro was introduced back in June, but the other Galarian Slowpoke's actual arrival date hadn't been revealed until now.

Also Read

Other than the new Pokemon spawns, a new chapter to the Research for the Season of Mischief will be introduced. This Research, entitled Misunderstood Mischief, will give players access to a special event at the end of the season which appears to be connected to Hoopa somehow.

Many trainers may have caught Hoopa during the last Research, entitled Hoopa’s Arrival. This event at the end of the season, though, could be giving other trainers a chance at catching this mythical Pokemon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul