Can Combee be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Combee may be spawning frequently soon in Pokemon GO, but can its shiny form be found?

Generation V Pokemon are all the rage recently. The remakes of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are almost a month away, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will soon follow. Combee is a Bug-type from Sinnoh that evolves into Vespiqueen, a queen bee in Pokemon form. It even makes an appearance in Pokemon GO.

Generation IV Pokemon with high spawn rate in new event

Combee will, unfortunately, won’t be shiny for a while. The Pokemon will have a high spawn rate during the Search for Zarude event, but trainers will not be able to encounter Combee’s shiny form.

In general, though, shiny Combee has been released to the wild. After the event, trainers will likely get enough Combee encounters to find a shiny. To increase their chances, they can even use a Rainy Lure Module to try and attract Combee to it.

The Search for Zarude event is Pokemon GO’s way of celebrating the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. This Netflix film will feature Zarude, the new mythical Pokemon that has been added to the Generation VIII roster.

Can other shiny Pokemon be caught during the Search for Zarude event?

Zarude can learn a recovery move called Jungle Healing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To fit the theme of the movie, many Grass-type and Bug-type Pokemon, as well as others, will be spawning in the wild. The full amount of Pokemon that will be spawning frequently during the event are as follows:

Caterpie

Explorer Pikachu

Oddish

Diglett

Hoothoot

Larvitar

Combee

Pidove

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Cottonee

Dwebble

Of these Pokemon, Caterpie, Explorer Pikachu, Oddish, Diglett, Larvitar, Pidove, Rogenrola and Dwebble have a chance to be shiny. Unfortunately, Combee didn’t make the cut.

Also Read

Along with the Search for Zarude event will be some new Special Research tasks. These tasks can lead to several encounters with Pokemon like Diglett, Vileplume and Butterfree. If trainers complete all of the Special Research, they also will get a chance to catch Zarude itself.

While trainers may not be able to find shiny Combee, normal Combee can be a fun Pokemon to have. Its evolution, Vespiqueen, can learn a whole bunch of Bug-type moves (Bug Buzz, X-Scissor, Signal Beam, Fell Stinger, etc.). With 192 Defense, it could be a tank in PvP, but sadly the Bug and Flying combo has too many weaknesses for it to be consistent.

Edited by R. Elahi