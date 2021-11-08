Can shiny Chinchou be caught in Pokemon GO?

Shiny hunters may be getting an opportunity to add Chinchou to their collection soon in Pokemon GO.

Chinchou is a Generation II Pokemon with an incredibly unique typing of Water and Electric, the only other Pokemon with this kind of typing is Rotom-Wash. Chinchou evolves into Lanturn, a very tanky Pokemon with access to some strong tools.

Johto Pokemon to be featured in Spotlight Hour

Trainers will be able to catch Chinchou during its Spotlight Hour, which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 9. As per norms, this hour will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

During this hour, Chinchou will have a high spawn rate. Trainers will be able to see many Chinchous walking around, and after getting so many encounters, they should be able to find at least one or two shiny ones.

Shiny Chinchou swaps its blue body for more of a light blue or Robin’s Egg blue color. Its antennae also get a greenish hue. Lanturn has more of a noticeable shiny form, since it completely changes from blue to purple.

Trainers can fish for Chinchou in the waters of the Johto region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The bonus during Chinchou’s Spotlight Hour will be double transfer candy, making this a great time to get some trades happening.

Fortunately, the next several Spotlight Hours will all feature shiny Pokemon. Those Pokemon and the dates of their Spotlight Hours are as follows:

November 16: Turtwig

November 23: Chimchar

November 30: Piplup

What do all of these Pokemon have in common? Clever trainers will notice that these three are starters from the Sinnoh region.

This is no doubt that this is being done to celebrate the release of the long-awaited Generation IV remakes: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These games will be released on November 19.

This month’s Community Day will also be focused around Generation IV, as Shinx will be the featured Pokemon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chinchou’s evolution may not be the strongest Pokemon in the game, but due to a high Stamina stat, Lanturn has a role to play in the Great League meta. Since it has access to both Water and Electric attacks, Lanturn gets great matchups against threats like Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, and Skarmory.

Edited by R. Elahi