Can Skwovet be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Skwovet making its recent debut in Pokemon GO, players are curious to find out if its shiny version is in the game as well.

Skwovet will also be featured in today's Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour event. With the abundance of this Pokemon spawning, trainers need to know if it is possible to encounter a shiny Skwovet in the mobile game.

This article explores everything currently known about the status of shiny Skwovet being obtainable in Pokemon GO.

Currently making its Pokémon GO debut, Skwovet appears throughout the Galar region. This Pokémon becomes uneasy if its cheeks are ever completely empty of Berries.



Welcome Skwovet by dropping a 🍇 here! pic.twitter.com/nDPLtQs1Ox — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 21, 2021

The shiny variant of Skwovet is not currently catchable in Pokemon GO

Unfortunately, even though Skwovet has finally joined the ranks of Pokemon GO, the same cannot be said about its shiny variant. It remains to be announced when shiny Skwovet will be added to the mobile game, but it won't be anytime soon.

This comes as disappointing news to players of Pokemon GO who enjoy collecting the shiny versions of Pocket Monsters in the game. This is further exacerbated by the fact that Skwovet is the featured Pokemon for today's Spotlight Hour event.

Normally, Spotlight Hour events are well-loved by trainers because it garners them an excellent opportunity to encounter shiny Pokemon. Of course, that won't be possible with today's event because Skwovet's shiny form doesn't exist in the game yet.

Players will still benefit from participating in the event, however, as it's a great chance to earn experience points. Skwovet Spotlight Hour will also be an awesome opportunity for trainers to rack up enough species candy to evolve Skwovet into Greedent.

It's likely that Niantic will implement the shiny version of Skwovet into Pokemon GO alongside a future event in the mobile game. In the meantime, players of Pokemon GO will have to be content with hunting for other shiny Pocket Monsters.

Remember, Trainers! Different Pokémon will be available to challenge in raids at different times during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event! Learn more: https://t.co/k5EPs0pOMQ pic.twitter.com/S37WGhpiqq — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 24, 2021

