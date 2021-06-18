Can Solrock and Lunatone be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Solrock and Lunatone are currently being featured as Tier One Raid bosses in Pokemon GO. Now, players are curious if the shiny versions of these Pokemon can appear in the mobile game.

Additionally, both of these dual Rock/Psychic-types will be spawning more frequently during Pokemon GO's Solstice Event.

Taking on both Solrock and Lunatone shouldn't be too much of a challenge for Pokemon GO players, although some trainers desire to know if the shinies are in the game before they decide to battle the Pocket Monsters in raids.

The solstice-themed event has started in some areas around the world! Lunatone and Solrock have begun appearing worldwide and will continue to do so throughout the event! ☀️🌙 https://t.co/gX3DtvnYtT pic.twitter.com/mBHfbEl9Qo — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 17, 2021

Solrock and Lunatone's shiny forms can be encountered in Pokemon GO

Luck has favored the shiny hunters of Pokemon GO, as the shiny form of both Solrock and Lunatone are possible to catch in the mobile game. In fact, now is a better time than perhaps ever before for a player who desires one of these shinies to have a chance at obtaining one.

To have the best odds of encountering a shiny Solrock or Lunatone, a player needs to embark on as many Tier One Raids against these Pocket Monsters as possible.

Since both of these uniquely-designed Pokemon are dual Rock/Psychic-types, similar counters can be used against them in raid battles. Ultimately a player must defeat Solrock or Lunatone each time before they get a chance to see if it is shiny and attempt to catch them.

The following Pokemon will work well as counters against these two raid bosses:

Metagross with the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged move Meteor Mash

Crawdaunt using the moves Snarl and Crabhammer

Rhyperior equipped with the attacks Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Chandelure that knows Hex and Shadow Ball

Excadrill using Metal Claw and Earthquake

Gengar utilizing the Ghost-type moves Lick and Shadow Ball

Using multiple of the Pokemon above, or those of the same type, will allow a player to make quick work of both Solrock and Lunatone. Trainers should take one of these two in raids as many times as they can while the Pokemon are featured so they have the best odds of encountering a shiny version.

Bidoof are coming, Trainers. Loads of them.



We’d love to give all of you an explanation as to why, but we don’t have one—not yet, at least. Help us learn more about this curious event, and enjoy some Bidoof-related bonuses along the way! https://t.co/uQbMiCOvHB pic.twitter.com/XMEtoMIejg — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 16, 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji