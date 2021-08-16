Can Zacian be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players were recently shocked to see that instead of Hoopa or another Gen VI legendary, part 3 of the Ultra Unlock will be featuring Zamazenta and Zacian.

Before this event, Niantic had been going through the Generation VI Pokedex. The starters Fennekin, Chespin and Froakie had just been released for the fifth year anniversary event.

This new part of the Ultra Unlock, though, seems to leapfrog over Generation VII and jump right to Sword and Shield. There will be many new Pokemons from Galar available here, including the two mascots, but will any of them be shiny?

Generation VIII legendary Pokemon gets added through Ultra Unlock part 3

Starting on August 20, Zacian will be appearing as a tier 5 raid boss. Zacian will not, however, be shiny during this event, and neither will its counterpart Zamazenta.

This continues a trend that Pokemon GO has established where legendaries won’t have their shiny released right upon their introduction into the game.

Part 3 of the Ultra Unlock will be a 2 week event. This means that trainers will only get one week to battle and catch Zacian.

At the end of week one, (August 26) Zamazenta will become the tier 5 raid boss. Some of the Tier 1 and 3 raid bosses will change from one week to the next as well.

Thankfully, there will be other shiny Pokemon to catch during the event. The Galarian forms for Meowth, Farfetch’d, Weezing and Stunfisk will be raid bosses with available shiny forms.

In the first week, Galarian Farfetch’d wil be a tier 1 boss while Galarian Weezing will be tier 3. During the second week, Galarian Meowth will be in tier 1 with Galarian Stunfisk appearing in tier 3.

While it may not be shiny, Zacian will still be well worth battling and catching. Its moveset is still unreleased, but Zacian will have a base 254 Attack when it enters the game.

It’s also important to note that only Zacian's base form will be available from this event. Trainers will have to wait a little longer for Crowned Zacian.

