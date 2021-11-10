Decidueye coming with balance patch to Pokemon Unite

Decidueye is flying its way into Pokemon Unite along with a couple of well-needed changes.

The addition of Decidueye has been something Pokemon Unite players have been predicting for some time. Data miners had recently found assets for Decidueye in the game’s code. A post on Twitter announcing the Halloween update also featured a pumpkin with an image of Rowlett, the Pokemon that evolves into Decidueye.

Generation VII starter Decidueye to join Pokemon Unite roster

Pokemon Unite’s Twitter has recently released an image of arrows with a green tint storming Remoat Stadium. The caption reads “Nock Nock! Who is that flying true like an arrow in the Pokemon Unite arena?”

All of these clues indicate that Decidueye is on its way. Decidueye is a Green colored Pokemon with wings that can nock and shoot arrows.

Decidueye will be the 27th addition to the Pokemon Unite roster. While it hasn’t been yet revealed which category it will fall into, Decidueye has strong attacking stats and high Special Defense in the main series. This might make it a good guess that it will be either an Attacker or All Arounder.

Native to the Alolan region, Decidueye is one of the three starters from Generation VII. Known as the Arrow Quill Pokemon, Decidueye can use the move Spirit Shackle to shoot arrows at its opponents and trap them. Its signature Z-move, Sinister Arrow Raid, also makes use of its archery skills.

Decidueye is both Grass-type and Ghost-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Decidueye’s exact arrival date is unknown at the moment. What is known, however, is that a balance patch is coming on November 10. These are the full changes coming to Pokemon Unite:

Greedent: Stuff Cheeks recovers less HP, bug fixed where Belch can be used more frequently, shield from Stuff Cheeks is reduced, Bullet Seed gets damage increased, deceases damage from Belch, bug fixed where Berry Belly Flop activates on Jump Pad

Alolan Ninetails: Special Attack increased, Blizzard gets damage increased and lowered cooldown

Gardevoir: Psychic gets increased effect and decreased cooldown

Sylveon: Fixed bug where Fairy Frolic wouldn’t recover HP

Pikachu: Fixed bug where Thunder may not activate

Garchomp: Fixed bug where Rough Skin causes more damage against Zeraora’s Wild Charge

Potion: Increased recovery

X Speed: Increased Movement Speed

Full Heal: Fixed bug where the item wouldn’t activate

Perhaps the best news here is the nerf to Greedent fans have been clamoring for. Also, Alolan Ninetails, Garchomp, and Gardevoir are not played in ranked as much, so the buffs might cause more players to use them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish