Ed Sheeran x Pokemon collaboration confirmed: When is "Celestial" coming out?

Pop singer Ed Sheeran has collaborated with the Pokemon franchise in the past, and it appears that he'll be doing so again. According to Sheeran's official Twitter account, the world-renowned musician will be releasing a new song called Celestial on September 29, 2022.

Ed Sheeran HQ @edsheeran EdSheeran.lnk.to/celestial Ed x @pokemon collaboration confirmed, we love to see it! ‘Celestial’ will be out September 29th Ed x @pokemon collaboration confirmed, we love to see it! ‘Celestial’ will be out September 29th ✨ EdSheeran.lnk.to/celestial https://t.co/FzHJj7YO5k

There aren't any concrete details as to what the entire song will sound like or what its lyrics will consist of, but it will undoubtedly concern the Pokemon series in some way. Sheeran recently posted a preview clip on YouTube Shorts of him performing the song surrounded by his own Pokemon plushes. Fans will have to wait a few more days for the full song, but there's no doubt that the collaboration is generating plenty of excitement.

Pokemon and Ed Sheeran's Celestial collaboration has generated a lot of hype online

Sheeran previously performed a special concert in a Pokemon GO collaboration in late 2021 (Image via Niantic)

Sheeran's official announcement has created plenty of excitement among his own fanbase and the Pokemon fanbase. The artist has previously been vocal about his interest in the games, and in 2011, he tweeted his appreciation for the Generation V titles:

Ed Sheeran HQ @edsheeran Pokemon black for the DS is wicked Pokemon black for the DS is wicked

His appreciation of Water-type starters was also seen during his crossover Pokemon GO event in late 2021, which saw a huge upsurge of Water-type starters appearing in the wild in the lead-up to Sheeran's exclusive event performance.

Almost immediately after the announcement of Celestial, Sheeran's fans sounded off on their anticipation for the upcoming song. This is certainly to be expected considering Sheeran's massive social media presence and his ascent as one of the most popular recording artists in recent years. His popularity has led to various collaborations, and it appears as though he's always had an appreciation for the game franchise as a whole. Unsurprisingly, there are more than a few Pokefans that enjoy Sheeran's music.

One particular fan replied with a cross-post from Sheeran's official Instagram account, where the musician documented his journey with the Pocket Monsters franchise. According to Sheeran, he was drawn in by the Trading Card Game and anime before finally getting the opportunity to enjoy the Generation I Game Boy titles. He remarked that even at 31, he still plays the same Game Boy on long trips. Like many fans, Sheeran stated that the series has always been an escape for him, and it has also allowed him to connect with his childhood in recent years.

Not to be left out of the excitement, The Pokemon Company's official UK Twitter account also chimed in on the collaboration:

Although September 29 is still one week away, there's no doubt that the upcoming collaboration will delight plenty of Sheeran's fans around the world. The same can be said of fans of the Pokemon series, and the collaboration may even encourage new players to check out the beloved franchise.

Only time will tell, but the release of Celestial will undoubtedly be a major boost for both the game franchise and Sheeran's popularity in the music industry. Crossovers between the entertainment and gaming worlds aren't uncommon, but this one certainly has the star power to make an impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far