Every Great Marsh exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Great Marsh makes a return in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and with it comes some rare spawns.

The Great Marsh works similarly to the Safari Zones in past games. While some of the Pokemon that spawn in the Great Marsh are quite common (Bidoof, Staravia, etc.), there are several others that can only be found in this area.

Which Pokemon can only be found in the Great Marsh?

To find the Great Marsh, players need to head to Pastoria City, where Wake’s Water-type Gym is located. There is a gate to the North of the City that will lead players into the Great Marsh. Entering will cost players 500 dollars.

Inside the Great Marsh are several Pokemon that cannot be found anywhere else in Sinnoh. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Carnivine

Shroomish

Kangaskhan

Exeggcute

Gulpin

Yanma

It’s important to note, though, that Carnivine is the only exclusive Pokemon that can initially be caught in the Great Marsh. All of the other Pokemon on that list can only be found after the National Dex has been acquired.

Some fans may notice that there were exclusive encounters from the old Generation IV games that aren’t on this list. This is because the Grand Underground made several of these Pokemon available.

Paras, for instance, can’t be found in the overworld in Sinnoh, outside of the Great Marsh. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, though, it spawns in the Grand Underground as well.

The enterance to the Great Marsh iin the North region of Pastoria City (Image via The Pokemon Companu)

These Pokemon are spread out through six different areas. The spawns also change daily. For a hint at which Pokemon are spawning, trainers can spend 100 dollars to peer through binoculars. This will reveal one of the Pokemon that are available on that day.

Trainers also only have a limited time in the Great Marsh. Once they take 500 steps, they are forced out of the area.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thankfully, there's a train in the middle, which trainers can use to travel between areas. It’s highly recommended that trainers use this feature to save steps.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider