How to block a goal in Pokemon Unite

Defensive strategies are necessary in a game like Pokemon Unite, and one of the most overpowered tactics to use is blocking goals.

Pokemon Unite, while keeping some of the elements of core Pokemon, has decently translated the finer mechanics of MOBAs like League of Legends and Smite.

Since the meta is early in its life, though, gamers are still trying to figure out this game. Some of the mechanics can be a little vague, and blocking goals is definitely one of them. Here is the process to correctly block a goal.

How can players stop attacking Pokemon from scoring?

Every Pokemon in the game goes through an animation when scoring a goal, and the length of time that animation takes varies. In order to block the goal, an opposing player needs to interrupt that Pokemon while in its scoring animation.

This can be done simply by using an attack on the enemy Pokemon. This was shown somewhat in the trailer, where Pikachu ran to its goal to defend Cinderace from scoring.

While any Pokemon can block a goal, getting a good block on scoring opportunities usually depends on which member of the roster is being used. The options that are best at blocking goal attempts are the ones with ranged attacks who can fire from a distance. This way, the player won’t have to travel so far to beat the enemy at the goal.

Ranged attackers can also stay safe while they block the goal. Ideally, players can fire at the attacker and then return to the grass or another safe area and continue playing.

One other important aspect to blocking goals is the amount of points that the attacker is carrying. The more points that a Pokemon is carrying, the slower the animation for scoring will be. Therefore, Pokemon that are carrying around 40 or 50 points will be prime candidates for being blocked.

It is very important to keep track of late in the game. In the final two minutes, enemies are going to want to dump their remaining points so they can grab or extend their lead. This is where ranged Pokemon can play closer to the goal and pick off enemies looking to score.

