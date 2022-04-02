How to catch Klink in Pokemon GO

Despite the Season of Alola kicking off in Pokemon GO, there are still some opportunities to catch old veterans from Unova.

Klink is a common encounter in the Chargestone Cave in Generation V. It is a pure Steel-type, although it learns plenty of Electric-type moves. In fact, it can only learn Electric moves in the mobile game. Fortunately, this Pokemon will be easily available for any trainer to pick up.

Unova Steel-type Pokemon available as Raid boss

Now that the Lush Jungle event has ended, the Raid bosses have swapped out. Now, every trainer can catch Klink as a Tier 1 Raid boss.

Generation V Pokemon are notorious for not having shinies released in the game. Fortunately, though, Klink can be shiny when encountered through Raids.

Other Raid bosses that trainers can try to catch are as follows:

Tier 1: Snubbull, Ralts, Munna, Klink, Rockruff

Tier 3: Alakazam, Alolan Marowak, Togetic, Foretress

Tier 5: Tapu Lele

Mega Tier: Mega Charizard Y

Tapu Lele and Mega Charizard Y were carried over from the Lush Jungle event, so if any trainers weren’t able to catch them in time, now is their second chance.

Tapu Lele will remain as a Raid boss (Image via Niantic)

As for Klink, it is a Steel-type, so trainers are going to want to look for Fire, Ground and Fighting. Options like Mega Charizard Y, Conkeldurr, Lucario and Excadrill should annihilate Klink in no time.

Klink has a three-stage evolution. With 25 candy, it will evolve into Klang. After that, it can evolve into Klinklang after feeding it 100 candy.

For any trainers interested in using it in PvP, Klinklang can serve as a nice niche. It certainly isn’t the best Steel-type out there, but with 214 Defense, it can serve as a team’s defensive backbone.

Unfortunately, most of Klinklang’s charge moves come with huge energy costs. The only exception to this is Mirror Shot, which only has a base power of 35.

The tradeoff with this move is that it will drop the opponent’s Attack by one stage. This could be useful for setting up a KO for either Klinklang or a teammate. Who knows if Gear Grind, its signature move, will ever enter the mobile game. This could improve its viability in the Great League, but right now, it's being gatekept by Galarian Stunfisk and Skarmory.

