How to catch Zygarde in Pokemon GO

Zygarde is one powerful Legendary waiting to get into Pokemon GO for a while.

The other Generation VI Legendaries had a quicker time getting into the mobile game. Both Xerneas and Yveltal, the mascots of Pokemon X and Y, respectively, were released around the same time last year.

While it isn’t known for sure, there’s strong evidence to suggest Zygarde will finally be on its way.

Potential for Legendary Pokemon coming during GO Fest 2022

Fans have been theorizing that Zygarde will show up for the 2022 version of the Pokemon GO Fest. This annual event usually introduces a new Legendary to the title, so this theory isn’t too far-fetched.

The reason fans think Zygarde is on its way is because of the poster released promoting GO Fest 2022. Pikachu can be seen in the foreground, but just next to it is a tiny visage of Zygarde.

This is an exceptionally well-hidden Easter Egg, as it will take eagle-eyed fans to spot. A figure resembling Zygarde can be seen to the left of Pikachu’s tail. It’s best to enlarge the picture to see it, considering the creature is in a thickly wooded area.

Zygarde can be spotted to the left of Pikachu (Image via Niantic)

This is also most likely the mystery Five Star Raid boss appearing in the GO Fest. It will happen during the event’s second day (Sunday, June 5), and Five Star Raids are typically reserved for Legendaries anyway.

When and if it arrives, Zygarde will be a force to be reckoned with in the game. A 203 base Attack may not seem overwhelming, but Zygarde’s 232 Defense and 239 Stamina will undoubtedly allow it to sponge damage.

Zygarde won’t be the only newcomer entering the game, either. Shaymin will also be making a debut during GO Fest 2022. This Mythical from Generation III is a Grass-type who may have access to Seed Flare, its signature move.

Aside from that, several new shiny sprites will be added to the game. They are mainly from Generation V, and they include the Haxorus line, the Escavelier line, and the Accelgor line.

Edited by Ravi Iyer