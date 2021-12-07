How to earn 2,000 Aeos Tickets in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite players are close to getting treated with a bunch of extra Aeos Tickets.

Since its summer release, Pokemon Unite has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. Many big names in the League of Legends and Heroes of the Storm community have been playing the Pokemon MOBA, and dozens of streamers post content of the game. These extra tickets are a reward for so many people playing.

Pokemon MOBA celebrates 50 million downloads

Pokemon Unite is celebrating crossing the 50 million download threshold. They’re doing this by giving away 2,000 Aeos Tickets for players who log in anytime between December 9, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

This isn’t the first time Pokemon Unite has given out Aeos Tickets as rewards for downloads. The game reached the 9 million download mark back in September, and gave away 2,000 free Aeos Tickets then as well.

Considering it's only three months later, it’s clear to see how quickly Pokemon Unite jumped to 50 million downloads.

Pokemon Unite is also looking at a potential Game Award. It has been nominated for Mobile Game of the Year alongside Fantasian, League of Legends Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution and the immensely popular Genshin Impact.

Aeos Tickets are to be used in the in-game store on Pokemon Unite. The tickets can be exchanged for new fashionable clothes as well as items and item enhancers.

Players will also be getting a free Tsareena license soon (Image via TiMi Studios)

The item enhancers have proven to be very important for players since many items won’t have a large effect until they are boosted to level 30.

Pokemon Unite players are also currently getting treated to 100 Aeos Tickets per day for the 6 days up till Tsareena’s release. Any player who logs in after the December 9 update will receive the Tsareena license free of charge.

From early reports, it looks like Tsareena will be an All-Rounder. Pokemon Unite showed a brief trailer of Tsareena gameplay. Some of the Pokemon’s moves could be spotted out, like Triple Axel and what appears to be a very high-damaging Unite Move.

Edited by R. Elahi