Is Tsareena coming to Pokemon Unite?

Another new Grass-type might be on its way into Pokemon Unite.

Since its release, Pokemon Unite has been keeping the new characters coming. Zeraora was a post-release addition, as well as Blastoise and Gardevoir.

Likewise, Mamoswine and Sylveon were released together in September and Decidueye will be joining Greedent as the most recent additions. The next Pokemon to be added, though, looks like it might also be from Generation VII like Decidueye.

Generation VII Pokemon leaked to be arriving around Christmas time in Pokemon Unite

Recent data mines indicate that the Grass-type Pokemon, Tsareena, will be coming to Pokemon Unite. It would be the 28th Pokemon in the game’s roster if released.

The data mines come from the Twitter account Eclipse, who has a history of being on the money with newcomings to Pokemon Unite. This Twitter account has recently called the arrival of Mamoswine, Sylveon and Greedent into the Pokemon MOBA.

Tsareena is a Pokemon from the Alola region. It evolves from Bounsweet and Steenee, the latter of which fans might remember being on Mallow’s Trial Captain team in Pokemon Moon.

Statistically, Tsareena has average stats across the board, with the only exception being its high Attack stat of 120. This might mean that TiMi Studios will make Tsareena into an Attacker.

This would make Attacker a severely inflated role, though. Upon release, there were already a bunch Pokemon with the Attacker role, like Cinderace, Greninja, and Pikachu.

Tsareena gets access to the Queenly Majesty ability, which cancels priority (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After that, new Attackers Gardevoir and Sylveon were released. Recent speculation also indicated that Decidueye might be an Attacker as well, so there might be lots of competition for this role on team compositions in the near future.

According to more data mines from Sobble’s United Datamine Twitter page, Tsareena won’t be too costly for gamers, fortunately. They will simply receive the license for Tsareena for logging in after the December 9th update.

Looking at the image provided, though, it may seem like this might be a temporary license. The text next to Tsareena says “6 days available for.” It’s unclear whether this means the license is available for six days or players have up to six days after the update to get Tsareena.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider