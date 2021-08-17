How to use Aurora Veil in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite players can see their rank rise significantly by learning how to use Aurora Beam effectively.

This move may seem counter intuitive, seeing as Alolan Ninetails is an Attacker, and Aurora Veil is more of a support move. Players will also have to give up on Dazzling Gleam to use Aurora Veil.

This is still a good decision to make, though, because Aurora Veil can help get teammates out of sticky situations.

Moves Alolan Ninetails players can use to win games in Pokemon Unite

Aurora Veil summons a fairly large shield around Alolan Ninetails. When under this shield, Pokemon received reduced damage. Alolan Ninetails will also have increased movement and get a boost to its basic attacks with Aurora Veil active.

There are two situations where this shield can become very useful: when Alolan Ninetails is in danger, or when one of its teammates is in danger.

A smart player will, therefore, wait for these situations and then summon Aurora Veil to help flip losing engagements into winning ones.

Aurora Veil alone can help win some team fights in Pokemon Unite. It can be really intimidating to have to deal with multiple players attacking each other at the same time, and entering the fray without a gameplan can be a recipe for disaster.

Alolan Ninetails can enter the action with Aurora Veil up, though, and help it’s teammates stay alive longer.

This is even more useful during the Dreadnaw and Zapdos fights. Both situations are often crucial to the outcome of the game.

Sometimes, attacking Dreadnaw or Zapdos is just asking for opposing Pokemon to go in for the kill. This is a great time to activate Aurora Veil and then turn the battle around.

The only real drawback to using Aurora Veil is that it has a long 13 second cooldown. Therefore, the way players are going to want to use Alolan Ninetails is to play safe while in cooldown.

This is a great time to return to a home goal and farm enemies down. Once the cooldown is over, Ninetails can return to the fight without fear of getting blown up.

