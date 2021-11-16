Pokemon Unite nominated for Mobile Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards

The 2021 Game Awards are less than a month away, and the developers for Pokemon Unite might be walking away with a trophy when that night comes.

Pokemon Unite was released on Switch back in July, but in September, mobile players got a chance to experience the game as well. Since then, many more players have joined the Pokemon Unite fandom: from casual players to MOBA veterans.

Mobile version of Pokemon Unite nominated for award, up against fierce competition

Pokemon Unite has been nominated for "Mobile Game of the Year" at The Game Awards, which will stream live on December 9th, 2021.

This was announced, as well as the nominees for each category, by Geoff Knulty in a recent video. Geoff Knulty has been the host for The Game Awards since its inception.

Pokemon Unite has been bringing the Pokemon and MOBA communities together. Many fans of the game had never played MOBAs before, while others are veterans of the genre.

MOBA players have not only been playing Pokemon Unite, but also helping newer players get familiar with MOBA terminology and concepts. Although Pokemon Unite is probably more like Heroes of the Storm, League of Legends players have also been seen on Pokemon Unite streams; playing and helping others out.

Fan favorite characters like Charizard and Cinderace appear in this game (Image via TiMi Studios)

To walk away with the trophy, though, Pokemon Unite will have its work cut out for it. The other nominees for Mobile Game of the Year are as follows:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

While the game works well on the Nintendo Switch, some of the controls on Pokemon Unite feel smoother with the mobile version. In particular, aiming with the wheel is much easier by simply moving a thumb.

With the Switch, players might have to move around the joystick quite a bit before they can hit their target. This process is more instantaneous, though, on mobile.

The upcoming Game Awards will take place in front of a live audience, once again. Last year, they couldn't have a live audience due to the pandemic.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider