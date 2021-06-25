How to play Pokemon Soulstones

Pokemon Soulstones is a vibrant Pokemon rom hack with a nice bump in difficulty that fans are not going to want to miss out on.

Soulstones is the latest in a series of recent rom hacks that have skyrocketed in popularity. Games like Pokemon Insurgence and Pokemon Rejuvenation have caught the attention of many fans who love playing the games with a little twist on the original formula.

Pokemon Soulstones offers a vast new region, with a wide selection of Pokemon and abilities.

New fan made Pokemon game with heavy story focus

Pokemon Soulstones is made to play on JoiPlay, an app that emulates similar RPG fan games. This app is for both PC and phone, so players can enjoy this game on the go if they like.

In terms of what Pokemon Soulstones has to offer, it is a Generation III style game, but it has Pokemon from as recent as Generation VII. Some Pokemon were even lucky enough to get region variants. Twenty Pokemon have new mega evolutions in this game.

This new rom hack has a larger emphasis on story than the average Pokemon game. The gym leader and Elite Four challenge system is apparently different in this game.

In Pokemon Soulstones, the player gets to be an agent working for an organization set in the past. Through the player’s journey, they encounter the Soul Keepers, elite trainers who possess the titular soulstones.

From there, they get caught up in a feud and uncover a plot that threatens the Epoch region.

This game was created by Jos_Louis using RPG Maker XP. The project began during the pandemic, and he was encouraged to use the time to complete the game. The goal was to create a more story-oriented experience. This is likely why there are 50 side quests in the game.

Jos_Louis incorporated many interesting mechanics that fans have been asking for. For instance, the ability Gale Wings works the same way it did in Generation VI, with Flying-type moves always getting priority.

Rapid Spin also works in a similar way to Generation VIII, where it raises speed as well as eliminates hazards from the field.

