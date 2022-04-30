How to preorder first Pokemon GO TCG set

With the Pokemon GO TCG set revealed, trainers want to get their hands on them as soon as possible.

Small glimpses of the cards have been shown across the internet over the last day, and it looks like they have been impressively done. The artwork for each card has a reference to Pokemon GO in some way, while some are also incredibly OP.

Pokemon GO TCG set offers Elite package that can be preordered

The one package that many trainers are preordering is the Elite Trainer Box. It has all of the new set of cards and a couple of other exclusive perks.

To preorder this Elite Trainer Box, trainers should head to the Pokemon Center website. They can add the specialty box to their cart, provide details and pay. The process altogether takes less than 10 minutes.

Here is everything that comes in the Elite Trainer Box:

12 Pokemon GO booster packs

One full-art foil promo Mewtwo V card

65 card sleeves featuring Mewtwo

1 deck box featuring Mewtwo

45 energy cards

A player’s guide to the Pokemon GO expansion

Standard TCG rulebook

Six metal damage-counter dice

One metal coin

Two metal condition markers

One acrylic VSTAR marker

Before buying, though, trainers should be forewarned that it costs 65 USD. The price would naturally be a little higher for a box with so much content.

The set is going to officially release on July 1 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

That isn’t the only option for fans looking to preorder these cards. Trainers can buy special collections on the PokeNerds website.

The Elite Trainer Box is also available here, but trainers can alternatively buy one of the three special collections. These are based on the teams in the game, and trainers can buy the Team Mystic collection, the Team Valor collection, or the Team Instinct collection.

These cost around 30 USD, so they are much more affordable than the Elite Trainer Box. They come with a full art promo card of Spark, Blanche, or Candela, a deluxe pin featuring the emblem of the collection’s team (Mystic, Valor, or Instinct), six booster packs, and a code card for TCG online or for TCG live.

Edited by Ravi Iyer