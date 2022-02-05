Pokemon GO gets trading card game expansion

This summer may see some great cards being released for Pokemon GO fans.

Since the moment this franchise existed, trading cards based on it have dominated the worldwide market. These cards have been a craze, with many fans collecting and trading over the years.

There have also been several packs for spin offs, but there has never been a collaboration with a phone app of this size.

New cards get artwork inspired by Pokemon GO

In the summer of 2022, The TCG will feature an expansion pack based off of Pokemon GO. The artwork featured on the cards will have connections to the phone app.

Gyarados will be featured in this expansion pack (Image via Game Freak)

Only a brief trailer has been released regarding this announcement, where the cover of the pack was revealed. One card looks like it will feature a Blissey on a Gym (likely because Blissey is an elite pick for Gym Defense teams).

There also appears to be a card that features Gyarados in a similar position to an old loading screen. This likely indicates that many of the cards in this pack will take inspiration from art and loading screens from the phone app.

Also seen was Mewtwo, the legendary from the Kanto region. Considering all the attention that Mewtwo has had (Shadow Mewtwo, Armored Mewtwo, Psystrike et al.), it will be interesting to see what they do with the legendary in the TGC.

While there has never been a full expansion pack related to the app, there has been a small history between Pokemon GO and the TCG. A Professor Willow card was released which had a special code on it. Trainers could input this code if they get the card to partake in special Research.

In a tweet, Niantic Director Michael Steranka expressed his excitement, stating:

“We’ve been working with The Pokemon Company on this for a very long time. Can’t wait to share more in the coming months!”

Unfortunately, no specific month has been given for the release of this expansion pack. All that is known is that the pack will come out sometime in the summer of 2022.

