Is Bulbapedia down? Pokemon Legends Z-A tease infects all platforms

No, Bulbapedia is not down. The Pokemon wiki's home page has merely been taken over by what seems to be propaganda by &quot;Malamar's friends.&quot; However, the rest of the website is working as intended. The same can be said about The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, where Malamar's picture has replaced the traditional Pikachu profile picture and banner.While there hasn't been an official notification from The Pokemon Company about these apparently sudden changes, it is possible that both Bulbapedia and the YouTube channel's Malamar takeover might have something to do with a Pokemon Legends Z-A tease.So far three new Mega Evolutions have been revealed for the upcoming main-series title: Mega Dragonite, Mega Victreebel, and Mega Hawlucha. Malamar has appeared on many of the leaked new Mega Evolution lists so far, and the creature's inclusion in the present tease could indicate that it is next in line.Malamar's friends take over the Pokemon internet: Bulbapedia turns to Malapedia, YouTube profile picture changed, and moreIf you open Bulbapedia, arguably the most popular Pokemon wiki, right now (Saturday, September 6, 2025), you will find that the homepage says &quot;Welcome to Malapedia: the community-driven Malamar encyclopedia.&quot;Malapedia (erstwhile Bulbapedia) homepage (Image via bulbapedia)The usual Bulbasaur-themed icons have been replaced with Malamar, and a special note has been included. The last line in the message reads: &quot;P.S. To those reading this: Did you know that Xerosic gifted his friend Malamar to Emma? Share the love. Gift your friend Malamar to someone today!&quot;This may be a hint to the characters (or their ancestors) from Legends Z-A who might be included in the trailer for Mega Malamar—if there is to be one.A popular Pokemon leaks page also shared the following post on X in the early hours of September 6, 2025:Putting together everything, from the Bulbapedia takeover to the official YouTube channel's profile picture and banner change, it is imminent that an announcement related to Malamar is coming soon.Pokemon Legends Z-A will be out on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16, 2025.