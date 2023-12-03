Is Pokemon GO down for server maintenance? Reason behind players failing to log in (December 3)

Fans are left wondering whether Pokemon GO is down for server maintenance, as many are failing to log in. This coincides with the beginning of the first event of the season, Hisuian Samurott Raid Day. While the start of the new Season of Timeless Travels should be one of fun and frolic, the reality has quickly taken a turn that is all too well-known for the faithfuls in the community.

Issues like this usually result in players having trouble with signing into the game, performing various tasks within, participating in raids, or catching wild encounters and defeated raid bosses. This severely impacts the in-game experience and leaves fans furious and frustrated.

Pokemon GO down for server maintenance and players failing to log in error explored (December 3)

The past few hours have seen a sudden spike in players reporting that they have been facing issues logging into the game, with the server refusing to let them in or booting them out. Fans were left wondering whether they were down for maintenance.

While there were no announcements regarding regular maintenance scheduled for this time, Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) on X (formerly Twitter) posted that they were aware of and were investigating severe server issues. Initial compensation involved an additional hour of Hisuian Samurott Raid Day for all trainers.

As mentioned above, this ties up with the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day coming online. The event is scheduled to take place on December 3, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. This means that Hisuian Samurott is already live in raids in some parts of the world.

There are no possible fixes to this issue. Players can try closing the application and relaunching it, but since the problem has been confirmed to be on the server's side, they will have to wait for the developers to fix it. We will keep this article updated regarding further developments.

For those who have been able to get into Pokemon GO and found the special raid, check out our Hisuian Samurott Raid guide and Hisuian Samurott solo raid guide to have an easier time taking down the formidable beast.

Interested trainers can also explore the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn what Niantic has in store for them this month.