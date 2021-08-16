Is Pokemon Unite down? How to check the server status

Like with any other MOBA, the server for Pokemon Unite can experience some difficulties every now and then.

This is why keeping track of the status of the server is important. Very few things are as frustrating as not being able to jump online and left wondering why. The best way to avoid that is to know where to check if the server is down, and what to do if Pokemon Unite won’t hook up to the internet.

What should players do when they can't get online in Pokemon Unite?

First of all, all players should pay close attention to the loading screen whenever they jump into Pokemon Unite. Occasionally, they will give players a notification when a scheduled maintenance of the server is going to happen.

It’s good for players to remember the date of a scheduled maintenance so that they won’t have to log in and be disappointed when they can’t go online.

Outside of that, the best place to check the status of the Pokemon Unite server is by checking their Twitter account. They update Twitter regularly with general information as well as the status of the server and when future updates will be happening.

As recently as August 6, Pokemon Unite had been announcing patches and changes to the game using their Twitter. The latest update had fixed a bug with Gengar’s Hex attack and adjusted the ranking system.

It’s clear that this game will be making updates regularly, especially with new characters like Sylveon and Greedent coming.

The Pokemon Unite website is another good place to check for server information. Twitter is more active, but the website still announces updates and things of that nature.

Now, just because Pokemon Unite’s Twitter hasn’t announced an issue with the server doesn’t mean players are safe from the dreaded “Network Error” message. Thankfully, though, there are several things players can do to restore their connection.

The first, and perhaps most obvious, is to check that the Wifi has a strong signal. If Pokemon Unite doesn’t have a firm connection with the internet, it simply won’t work.

For mobile players, sometimes it might be worth it to switch from Wifi to Data to get the best experience.

Another quick fix is to restart the game. Oftentimes, players receive the “Network Error” message because they haven’t gotten the latest update to the game. Hoping out of Pokemon Unite and then loading it up again should prompt the player to download the latest update.

