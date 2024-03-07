Pokemon Pokedle answers (Thursday, March 7, 2024)

The Pokemon answers for Pokedle version 147 on March 7, 2024, have been revealed. They can be used to complete the beloved Pokedle puzzle game, which sees players guessing Pocket Monster identities through a series of riddles. This includes a Wordle-like "Classic" puzzle, one based on TCG card art, another focused on a Pokedex entry, and the last centered on a creature's silhouette.

For March 7, 2024, the Pokedex clue provided to players is:

"With incredible acceleration, it reaches its top speed of 150 mph after running just ten steps." - Pokedle, March 7, 2024

Meanwhile, this information for the Classic puzzle can help players deduce the answer to the Pokemon's identity:

Type 1: Water

Water Type 2: Poison

Poison Habitat: Sea

Sea Color: Blue/Red

Blue/Red Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 90 centimeters

90 centimeters Weight: 45.5 kilograms

Tentacool, Rapidash, and more Pokemon compose the answers for Pokedle 147 (March 7, 2024)

Tentacool is the Pokedle Classic Mode answer for March 7, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If fans need the answers for any of the Pokemon quizzes that Pokedle offers for March 7, 2024, it's best to take a look at all of them and how they're determined. The full list of answers can be seen below:

Classic: Tentacool

Tentacool Card Art : Venomoth

: Venomoth Pokedex Entry : Rapidash

: Rapidash Silhouette: Jynx

For the Classic puzzle, Tentacool's identity is pretty straightforward. Since Pokedle currently operates with Generation I Pokemon, there are only two Water/Poison-type species: Tentacool and its evolution Tentacruel. Since our clues indicate that the answer is unevolved, Tentacool is the simple solution.

The card art can be tricky to determine, especially because its green border indicates the presence of a Grass-type species. However, green cards in the TCG also denote Bug-type Pokemon, and the one shown in this art has large insectile wings with a deep purple body. Compared to all other Gen I species, the most notable Bug-type creature with a purple body and large wings is Venomoth.

For the Pokedex puzzle, some Pokemon Silver players may notice the clue. Many fast Generation I species exist, but few reach top speed as quickly as Rapidash, the Fire-type critter well-known for its tendency to chase fast-moving objects in an attempt to outrace them. Rapidash's maximum speed has often been documented as being exactly 150 miles per hour.

This leaves the silhouette puzzle, which might seem daunting at first. However, breaking it down into segments makes things easier. Players will notice human-like arms and hands, as well as a massive amount of hair. When it comes to a human-like Pokemon with plenty of hair in Gen I, Jynx meets all of the criteria for the silhouette puzzle.

Previous Pokedle answers

Sandshrew was the Classic Mode answer for Pokedle version 146 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the nice parts of the Pokedle puzzles is that the answers in each Pokemon quiz category don't tend to repeat often, if at all. Since this is the case, players can use answers from previous Pokedle entries to help them eliminate future guesses. Fans can find the last several Pokedle version solutions below:

March 6, Pokedle 146 - Sandshrew (Classic), Exeggutor (Card), Lapras (Pokedex), Seel (Silhouette)

- Sandshrew (Classic), Exeggutor (Card), Lapras (Pokedex), Seel (Silhouette) March 5, Pokedle 145 - Ninetales (Classic), Porygon (Card), Onix (Pokedex), Horsea (Silhouette)

- Ninetales (Classic), Porygon (Card), Onix (Pokedex), Horsea (Silhouette) March 4, Pokedle 144 - Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette)

- Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette) March 3, Pokedle 143 - Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette)

- Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette) March 2, Pokedle 142 - Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette)

- Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette) March 1, Pokedle 141 - Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette)

- Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette) February 29, Pokedle 140 - Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette)

- Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette) February 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) February 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) February 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) February 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) February 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) February 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) February 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) February 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles for version 148 will be available at midnight on March 8, 2024, according to US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Its Pokemon-themed questions/answers will be posted shortly after release, so be sure to check back in to utilize them and keep your daily streak going.

