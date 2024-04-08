Pokemon Pokedle answers (April 8, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle on April 8, 2024, have been revealed. This daily challenge sees players flexing their Pocket Monsters knowledge by deducing a monster's identity through multiple puzzles. These include a Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle, those focused on TCG card art and Pokedex entry clues, as well as one based on a Pocket Monster's silhouette.

The Pokedex clue for April 8, 2024, is as follows:

"Its large ears are always kept upright. If it senses danger, it will attack with a poisonous sting." - Pokedle, April 8, 2024

Meanwhile, these metrics and parameters should help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Wordle-like Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Grass

Grass Type 2: Poison

Poison Habitat: Forest

Forest Color: Green/Yellow

Green/Yellow Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 70 centimeters

70 centimeters Weight: 4 kilograms

4 kilograms Ability: Chlorophyll

Bellsprout, Nidoran♂, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 179 (April 8, 2024)

Bellsprout is the Pokedle Classic answer for April 8, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company); Aerodactyl was the Pokedle Classic answer on April 3, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokedle players need the full list of answers for April 8, 2024, they can be found below:

Classic : Bellsprout

: Bellsprout Card Art : Chansey

: Chansey Pokedex Entry : Nidoran♂

: Nidoran♂ Silhouette: Dewgong

Figuring out the Classic puzzle might seem daunting at first, but is made immensely easier by narrowing down guesses to the Generation I Pokemon that Pokedle is currently using. In that light, for a green/yellow Pocket Monster that hasn't evolved and is a Grass/Poison-type species, it's hard not to conclude that Bellsprout is the sensible answer.

For the TCG card art puzzle, even though the art is blurred, players can make out the round pink body of a Pokemon along with what appears to be a pouch with a white orb-like object inside of it. Going back to Generation I species, a creature of this description fits in perfectly with Chansey, the kind-hearted Pocket Monster that offers eggs from its pouch to heal others.

The Pokedex puzzle's clue, when working with Gen I Pokemon, makes it clear that the answer has large upright ears and a poisonous sting. This narrows the guesses down to the Nidoran evolutionary family, but when it comes to the largest ears of these options, Nidoran♂ makes the most sense, and it's still plenty poisonous thanks to the barbs on its ears and head.

The silhouette puzzle may be the trickiest for April 8, 2024. Players will see a long and slender body and what appears like a fin to the left of the silhouette. The right side of the silhouette seems to lead up to a point, perhaps a tail. When looking at creatures from the Kanto region, Dewgong makes for a compelling guess as well as an accurate answer.

Past Pokedle Answers

Arcanine was the Pokedle Classic answer for April 7 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the Pokedle puzzles refresh each day with new answers and each category rarely repeats answers (if at all), fans can use previous answers to narrow down their future guesses. Given this information, players can find the last few sets of Pokedle answers below:

April 7, Pokedle 178 - Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette)

- Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette) April 6, Pokedle 177 - Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette)

- Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette) April 4, Pokedle 175 - Tangela (Classic), Mewtwo (Card), Psyduck (Pokedex), Electrode (Silhouette)

- Tangela (Classic), Mewtwo (Card), Psyduck (Pokedex), Electrode (Silhouette) April 3, Pokedle 174 - Aerodactyl (Classic), Golduck (Card), Arcanine (Pokedex), Poliwhirl (Silhouette)

- Aerodactyl (Classic), Golduck (Card), Arcanine (Pokedex), Poliwhirl (Silhouette) April 2, Pokedle 173 - Clefable (Classic), Arbok (Card), Machamp (Pokedex), Kabutops (Silhouette)

- Clefable (Classic), Arbok (Card), Machamp (Pokedex), Kabutops (Silhouette) April 1, Pokedle 172 - Kakuna (Classic), Persian (Card), Rhydon (Pokedex), Magnemite (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on April 9, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to keep your daily streak going!

Poll : How long has your daily streak for Pokedle continued for? 1-7 Days 7+ Days 0 votes View Discussion