Pokemon Pokedle answers (April 4, 2024)

The Pokemon-centric answers for Pokedle on April 4, 2024, have been revealed. Across four daily challenges, Pokedle players attempt to determine the identity of various Pocket Monsters in puzzles, including one based on Wordle (known as Classic), one based on TCG card art, as well as puzzles that offer clues in the form of Pokedex entries and silhouettes.

For April 4, 2024, Pokedle's Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"Always tormented by headaches. It uses psychic powers, but whether it intends to do so is not known." - Pokedle, April 4, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters should be able to help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Grass

Grass Type 2: None

None Habitat: Grassland

Grassland Color: Blue

Blue Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 1 meter

1 meter Weight: 35 kilograms

35 kilograms Ability: Leaf Guard

Tangela, Psyduck, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 175 (April 4, 2024)

Tangela is the Pokedle Classic answer for April 4, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case players need the full slate of Pokedle answers for April 4, they can check the list below:

Classic : Tangela

: Tangela Card Art : Mewtwo

: Mewtwo Pokedex Entry : Psyduck

: Psyduck Silhouette: Electrode

The Classic puzzle answer might seem elusive at first until fans narrow down their answers to the realm of Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses. A mono Grass-type species with a blue body and the ability Leaf Guard narrows things down to exactly one answer. This is because Tangela is the only species from Generation I that can have Leaf Guard as its ability.

For the TCG card art puzzle, things get tougher. However, players may be able to notice a pale white body with purple accents in the blurred card art as well as a substantial amount of purple energy. When thinking about these visual characteristics in the space of Generation I creatures, Mewtwo makes for the most sensible answer.

The Pokedex puzzle's clue should give the game away, as one Generation I Pocket Monster is famous for its struggle with immense headaches. The addlepated Water-type Pokemon Psyduck's headaches produce psychic powers, which are referenced in nearly every Pokedex entry for the creature across the franchise.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which can be difficult since the silhouette in question is little more than a spherical curve. However, it doesn't take too much thought about Gen I 'mons to imagine a round Pokemon, perhaps one that is often mistaken for a Poke Ball. This leaves Voltorb and its evolution Electrode as potential guesses, but given the silhouette's proportions, Electrode wins out.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Aerodactyl was the Pokedle Classic answer on April 3, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's puzzle categories rarely repeat the same answer, Pokemon fans can use past answers to narrow down their guesses for future Pokedle challenges. Given this information, fans can find answers from the past few days below:

April 3, Pokedle 174 - Aerodactyl (Classic), Golduck (Card), Arcanine (Pokedex), Poliwhirl (Silhouette)

- Aerodactyl (Classic), Golduck (Card), Arcanine (Pokedex), Poliwhirl (Silhouette) April 2, Pokedle 173 - Clefable (Classic), Arbok (Card), Machamp (Pokedex), Kabutops (Silhouette)

- Clefable (Classic), Arbok (Card), Machamp (Pokedex), Kabutops (Silhouette) April 1, Pokedle 172 - Kakuna (Classic), Persian (Card), Rhydon (Pokedex), Magnemite (Silhouette)

- Kakuna (Classic), Persian (Card), Rhydon (Pokedex), Magnemite (Silhouette) March 31, Pokedle 171 - Koffing (Classic), Raichu (Card), Eevee (Pokedex), Ninetales (Silhouette)

- Koffing (Classic), Raichu (Card), Eevee (Pokedex), Ninetales (Silhouette) March 30, Pokedle 170 - Jigglypuff (Classic), Seadra (Card), Ponyta (Pokedex), Onix (Silhouette)

- Jigglypuff (Classic), Seadra (Card), Ponyta (Pokedex), Onix (Silhouette) March 29, Pokedle 169 - Caterpie (Classic), Alakazam (Card), Graveler (Pokedex), Scyther (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 176 will be released at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on April 5, 2024. New answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in and make sure you can keep your daily victory streak going.

Poll : Did you find Pokedle's puzzles challenging in version 175? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion