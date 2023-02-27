Niantic turns a Kecleon bug in Pokemon GO into a new feature

After a long wait, Kecleon has finally made its appearance in Pokemon GO, but it seems to have caused some trouble for Niantic. However, the company was able to turn a specific bug related to Kecleon to their advantage. The bug caused Kecleon to appear on Pokestops that were outside of the player's normal vision range. Players could tap on these faraway Pokestops and sometimes enter a capture encounter with Kecleon. Instead of fixing the bug, Niantic decided to turn it into a new in-game feature. The Silph Road, a community of Pokemon GO players, has confirmed this development.

After a fair amount of pushback towards Niantic around other issues, Pokemon GO fans celebrated this unexpected change.

Pokemon GO Redditors react to Kecleon's bug being converted into a game feature

Countless bugs in Pokemon GO have been patched out by Niantic to date, but making one into a full-fledged feature is certainly a welcome change. Kecleon's presence in Pokestops is hardly something that would be considered game-breaking, so it was clearly a smart move by Niantic to transition it into ordinary gameplay and allow the playerbase to enjoy it thoroughly.

Many Pokemon GO trainers on Reddit shared a similar sentiment when responding to the news in The Silph Road subreddit. As critical as the game's community can be towards the developers, several players agreed that the conversion of Kecleon's bug was a net positive. Some fans still took a jab at Niantic, assuming that the company made the Kecleon bug into a feature because they were incapable of fixing it as intended.

Whatever the case might be, Pokemon GO players on The Silph Road's subreddit agreed that the conversion of Kecleon's bug into a feature was a win for the developers and fans alike. Given that many Reddit posts centered on the mobile title have been quite negative in the past few months, this news may be a welcome change for both Niantic and those who were hoping for the developers to make some positive progress in 2023.

Given how well-received this news has been, Niantic may want to take a closer look at future bugs before potentially removing them with in-game updates. If there is potential for an unexpected bug to benefit both the developers and the playerbase, it very well may be worth keeping and installing as a regular in-game feature. Obviously, this requires plenty of restraint, as the game's balance is still important, but Kecleon shows that sometimes an accident can be made into a plus for all involved.

As the Mythical Wishes season comes to an end in a few days, it will at least be concluding on something of a high note. If Niantic can build on this unexpected success, it may be able to assure its players that the mobile title remains in good hands.

