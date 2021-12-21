Patch notes for Pokemon Unite v1.3.1.7

A new balance patch has arrived with the introduction of Dragonite to Pokemon Unite.

Tsareena was the previously released Pokemon, and it has been tearing up ranked play with its cooldown resets and tremendous damage output. Many fans were hoping it would get nerfed. The new 1.3.1.7 patch addresses this issue, among others.

Several Pokemon get nerfed, including Tsareena and Venusaur

As many fans had hoped, Tsareena got nerfed in the 1.3.1.7 patch of Pokemon Unite. However, the character was not altered much, with only the healing from Triple Axel getting reduced.

One character that got affected more heavily from the new patch was Venusaur. The damage output from Petal Dance got reduced. Solarbeam got a reduced cooldown and the range of Sludge Bomb was increased.

It looks like the developers want to push the Solarbeam/Sludge Bomb set more, considering how incredibly popular Petal Dance and Giga Drain were. After this nerf, however, Solarbeam and Sludge Bomb might be what most Venusaur mains choose to run.

Venusaur’s Unite move also got changed, but it is unclear how. The area of effect was “adjusted”, which likely means that it was lowered.

Gardevoir was also subject to some nerfs. Moonblast now has a seven-second cooldown and Psyshock had its damage reduced.

Other Pokemon that got nerfed were Zeraora and Wigglytuff. Zeraora had Spark weakened, and Wigglytuff had the shield from its Unite move (Star Recital) weakened with the duration of effects on the user reduced.

Fortunately, several other Pokemon got buffed, most notably Pikachu, who’s Volt Tackle and Thundershock are now stronger. On top of that, Pikachu’s Unite move, Thunderstorm, has a quicker charge.

Slowbro also saw some big improvements. Scald now does more damage and has a stronger effect on opposing Pokemon. Amnesia now raises Special Defense (just like in the main series games), and Oblivious replenishes stored up HP when damaging a Pokemon, although it lowers its Special Defense at the same time.

Decidueye has gotten a lot better after this patch too. Both Leaf Storm and Spirit Shackle had cooldown reductions. Leaf Storm also had its effects strengthened, and Leafage now has a larger damage output.

Other Pokemon to get buffed were Cinderace (Blaze Kick has strengthened effects and Feint has a lower cooldown) and Crustle (boosted attack has gotten stronger).

Finally, Eldegoss has undergone some interesting changes. Leaf Tornado, which is a very popular ability, got its damage reduced. In return, Cotton Spore has increased damage, a lower cooldown, and increased effects on the user and the target.

