Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023: All Pokemon GO, TCG, VGC, and Unite winners

With the conclusion of the Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023, the community finally has its champions for TCG, VGC, Unite, and Pokemon GO, along with the prize money and Championship Points (CP) distributions. Organized by Play! Pokemon, the highly anticipated event that was held in London (United Kingdom) marked the perfect opportunity for participants to make headway towards this year's World Championships.
According to the company's press release, more than 3000 Pokemon players congregated at the venue. Part of the ongoing 2023 Championship Series season, the Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023 was held from April 14 to April 16. Furthermore, the event marked Pokemon Unite's very first appearance at an International Championship.
All winners at this year's Pokemon Europe International Championships covering Pokemon GO, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon TCG
The entire list of winners across the various titles at the Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023 is as follows:
Pokemon GO
- 1st: TontonBatteuse - $5000 [Qualifies to World Championships]
- 2nd: Nesabethan - $2500 [Qualifies to World Championships]
- 3rd: Statastan - $1500
- 4th: WTMGo - $1250 [Qualifies to World Championships]
VGC [Masters]
- 1st: Paul Chua - $5000 & 500 CP
- 2nd: Gabriel Agati Madeira - $2500 & 400 CP
- 3rd - 4th: Alexander D'Andrea || Joan Perello - $1500 & 320 CP
VGC [Senior]
- 1st: Mattia Cognetta
- 2nd: Kylan Van Severen
VGC [Junior]
- 1st: Pietro Nihal Kaludura Silva
- 2nd: Federico Corino
TCG [Masters]
- 1st: Alex Schemanske - $10000 & 500 CP
- 2nd: Tord Reklev - $5000 & 400 CP
- 3rd - 4th: Pedro Eugenio Torres || Pablo Meza - $2500 & 320 CP
TCG [Senior]
- 1st: Rune Heiremans
- 2nd: Drew Stephenson
TCG [Junior]
- 1st: Remi Lorenz
- 2nd: Drake Zhu
Pokemon Unite
- 1st: Talibobo Believers - $10000 & 500 CP
- 2nd: Nouns Esports - $5000 & 400 CP
- 3rd: TimeToShine - $4000 & 320 CP
- 4th: Woof Woof - $2500 & 256 CP
The company's press release states that the Championship Point payouts will help determine "Travel Awards to future International Championships events and invitations to this year's Pokemon World Championships." The Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023 event saw some action-packed gameplay and exciting moments for the community to look back upon.
Interested readers can learn more about the different strategies of professional players by checking out the most-picked Pokemon in VGC and Pokemon GO at the same event.