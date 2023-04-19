Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023: All Pokemon GO, TCG, VGC, and Unite winners

With the conclusion of the Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023, the community finally has its champions for TCG, VGC, Unite, and Pokemon GO, along with the prize money and Championship Points (CP) distributions. Organized by Play! Pokemon, the highly anticipated event that was held in London (United Kingdom) marked the perfect opportunity for participants to make headway towards this year's World Championships.

According to the company's press release, more than 3000 Pokemon players congregated at the venue. Part of the ongoing 2023 Championship Series season, the Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023 was held from April 14 to April 16. Furthermore, the event marked Pokemon Unite's very first appearance at an International Championship.

All winners at this year's Pokemon Europe International Championships covering Pokemon GO, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon TCG

The entire list of winners across the various titles at the Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO

1st: TontonBatteuse - $5000 [Qualifies to World Championships]

2nd: Nesabethan - $2500 [Qualifies to World Championships]

3rd: Statastan - $1500

4th: WTMGo - $1250 [Qualifies to World Championships]

Paul's Palafin wakes up at the perfect time, securing the KO and helping him become your 2023 EUIC #PokemonVG Masters Champion!

VGC [Masters]

1st: Paul Chua - $5000 & 500 CP

2nd: Gabriel Agati Madeira - $2500 & 400 CP

3rd - 4th: Alexander D'Andrea || Joan Perello - $1500 & 320 CP

VGC [Senior]

1st: Mattia Cognetta

2nd: Kylan Van Severen

VGC [Junior]

1st: Pietro Nihal Kaludura Silva

2nd: Federico Corino

Pokémon TCG @PokemonTCG



A Match for the ages! Alex Schemanske, with the help of a rare Alolan Vulpix VSTAR secures victory over Tord Reklev! Congratulations to all of our 2023 #PokemonEUIC TCG finalists!

TCG [Masters]

1st: Alex Schemanske - $10000 & 500 CP

2nd: Tord Reklev - $5000 & 400 CP

3rd - 4th: Pedro Eugenio Torres || Pablo Meza - $2500 & 320 CP

TCG [Senior]

1st: Rune Heiremans

2nd: Drew Stephenson

TCG [Junior]

1st: Remi Lorenz

2nd: Drake Zhu

Pokemon Unite

1st: Talibobo Believers - $10000 & 500 CP

2nd: Nouns Esports - $5000 & 400 CP

3rd: TimeToShine - $4000 & 320 CP

4th: Woof Woof - $2500 & 256 CP

The company's press release states that the Championship Point payouts will help determine "Travel Awards to future International Championships events and invitations to this year's Pokemon World Championships." The Pokemon Europe International Championships 2023 event saw some action-packed gameplay and exciting moments for the community to look back upon.

Interested readers can learn more about the different strategies of professional players by checking out the most-picked Pokemon in VGC and Pokemon GO at the same event.

