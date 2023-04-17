5 most picked Pokemon from VGC European International Championships 2023

The Pokemon European International Championships (EUIC) just concluded recently. Trainers throughout Europe laid it all on the line to reach the top spot and punch their tickets for the World Championship later this year. Players participated in various Pocket Monster-related competitions, including the Scarlet and Violet VGC (Video Game Championship).

Throughout the three-day tournament, trainers used many Pokemon that fans have likely seen before in their own online battles. Some of the most widely used Pocket Monsters seen in Scarlet and Violet's meta thus far resurfaced in a big way during the European International Championships (EUIC).

Play Pokémon @playpokemon Paul's Palafin wakes up at the perfect time, securing the KO and helping him become your 2023 EUIC #PokemonVG Masters Champion! Paul's Palafin wakes up at the perfect time, securing the KO and helping him become your 2023 EUIC #PokemonVG Masters Champion! https://t.co/2jTRgnxFxx

Since this particular Pokemon championship is in the books, it isn't a bad time to take a look at the most popular picks during the tournament.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Amoonguss and 4 other popular Pokemon picks among trainers at EUIC 2023

1) Palafin

It's no surprise that this newcomer to the Pokemon series was one of the most popular choices among competitive players. Palafin's unique ability to transform into its Hero Form during battle is what makes it so highly coveted. In this form, the Pocket Monster receives a massive boost to its overall stats. This makes a well-trained Palafin deadly once it transforms.

Sure, a trainer will need to ensure that they can enact the Palafin transformation with the tactical use of battle switching. However, once they have Hero Palafin available, it can be one of the most important assets on just about any battle team.

2) Kingambit

Another new arrival in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Kingambit is the final evolution of Pawniard and Bisharp. Not only does this Dark/Steel-type creature have great maximum attack and defense stats, but it can also use the ability Supreme Overlord, which boosts its attack and special attack by 10% for each fallen ally.

This makes Kingambit a spectacular Pocket Monster to utilize for come-from-behind victories when a trainer has already lost multiple members of their team. Kingambit may have its weaknesses, but few species in Scarlet and Violet can match its comeback potential over the course of a battle.

3) Amoonguss

Amoonguss benefits from a great type combination and a particularly useful ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battles. Thanks to the ability Regeneration, trainers can switch Amoonguss out in battle and allow it to heal a third of its total HP. This can be done multiple times, allowing players to keep the creature in top shape over the course of a battle.

Amoonguss' upsides aren't just confined to its ability to self-heal, as it makes for an excellent supporter with access to moves like Clear Smog. The creature can deal some quality Poison-type damage as well.

It likely won't be a Pokemon trainer's frontline fighter, but Amoonguss' popularity during the EUIC can be owed to its great support capabilities in a team composition.

4) Arcanine

Arcanine has enjoyed a niche role in the Pokemon meta in the past but has truly blossomed into a top meta pick in Scarlet and Violet VGC. With access to plenty of moves that can inflict the Burn status effect and its ability Intimidate, Arcanine can weaken several meta picks and also whittle down their health over time with burn damage.

It isn't necessarily an offensive powerhouse, but Arcanine's capabilities to gradually whittle down opponents and drop their attack stats make it a difficult foe to deal with. This may very well be why it was one of the most popular picks throughout all three days of the EUIC for Scarlet and Violet.

5) Flutter Mane

A few Paradox Pokemon saw extensive use in the EUIC, but Flutter Mane beat out many of its counterparts. It's not difficult to see why, as Flutter Mane is one of the best special attackers in the game at this point in the meta. It already has great special attack, speed, and special defense stats. The creature can also benefit from the ability Protosynthesis to improve its best stat by 30% (or 50% if that stat is speed).

Even without Protosynthesis, Flutter Mane is more than capable of dealing heavy damage with a wide range of different attacks. It can also sustain quite a bit of damage.

Depending on what Tera Type a player gives their Flutter Mane, it can become even more unpredictable. Using Fire or Ground-type Tera Types can allow the Paradox Pokemon to protect itself from its usual vulnerabilities.

