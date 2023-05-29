Pokemon GO community disappointed with empty in-person Shadow Mewtwo Raids

Following the news of Pokemon GO's new Shadow Raids inclusion, players across the globe were excited to receive another form of gameplay that would reward them with access to some of the most powerful types of creatures in the game. However, in practice, these new raids have caused a lot of problems for a large portion of the game's community.

It is no secret that Niantic appears to be trying to remove remote raiding from their popular mobile title. This has sparked a chain reaction, with many players leaving the game since they can no longer participate in raids. This results in Niantic needing to make up for lost profits by implementing methods to collect more location data to sell, resulting in them encouraging in-person raiding.

With the remaining community starting to feel the effects of this reaction, many have taken to social media to vent their frustration with Pokemon GO and the direction Niantic is taking. The game's subreddit is one such venue where players share their experiences and advocate for changes to the game.

Reddit reacts to the consequences of enforced in-person raiding in Pokemon GO

The subreddit for the once-beloved mobile game has begun to be filled with complaints from trainers living in rural areas following the announcement that Shadow Raids can only be attempted in person. This new restriction has created a significant barrier towards participation, as it heavily favors players with access to large friend groups who also play the game, as well as those living in densely populated urban areas.

As such, a lot of players are frustrated with being left out of Pokemon GO's most highly anticipated new feature. This has resulted in a lot of users on the subreddit claiming to be quitting the game entirely, which could very well have consequences on those who choose to still play the game.

Despite players' concerns about in-person raid restrictions, Niantic has continued to enforce strict gameplay regulations. It is reasonable to assume that as a large company, Niantic prioritizes maintaining its profits. However, the mass departure of players from the game may compel them to reconsider their approach.

This leaves those still playing the game with seemingly only two options: they can either quit the game entirely along with those who have done so already, or they can keep playing Pokemon GO and just put up with the increasingly-aggressive microtransactions and anti-consumer business practices.

Although this is not the first time that players in rural areas have been left out to dry by Niantic, the company is showing more clearly than ever that it is not afraid to alienate those who will not play how they want them to. These players in rural areas do not provide advertisers with useful location data, so Niantic makes significantly less money off of them, making it much easier to cut them out of the experience.

Many players on the subreddit were of the opinion that the once-beloved mobile game was being ruined by the greed of a company, and they encouraged other trainers to cut their losses and move on.

