Pokemon GO May 2023 Community Day announced featuring Fennekin

As the new month begins in Pokemon GO, Niantic recently revealed the featured pocket monster for the upcoming May 2023 Community Day. Fennekin, the Fox Pokemon, will appear in the limelight for the occasion, with players getting to come across the beast with a boosted spawn rate. The event will also bring an exclusive Special Research questline, a featured attack for Delphox, and more.

April 2023 saw two Community Day events that players got to engage in. The normal Community Day saw the appearance of Togetic, the Happiness Pokemon. The Community Day Classic event saw Swinub, the Pig Pokemon, appear with an increased spawn frequency.

Pokemon GO Fennekin Community Day (May 2023): Schedule, featured attack, event bonuses, and more

This month's Community Day will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, starting at 2 pm local time and running until 5 pm local time. As mentioned above, this month's focus will fall on Fennekin, with the Fox Pokemon enjoying a boosted spawn rate in the wild throughout the event.

Introduced in Generation VI, Fennekin is a Fire-type pocket monster and one of the three Starter Pokemon available in Kalos at the beginning of Pokemon X and Y. In Pokemon GO, trainers can evolve Fennekin into Braixen with the help of 25 candy.

Braixen can then be evolved into Delphox with the help of 100 more candy. If they do the latter evolution during the May 2023 Community event or up to five hours afterward, they will get a Delphox that knows Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Trainers can purchase a US$1 (or equivalent pricing in players' local currency) to participate in the Community Day Special Research story, Fur and Flames. They will also be able to gift others this Special Research questline.

The event bonus includes 3x Catch Stardust, 2x Catch Candy, and 2x possibility for Trainers leveled 31 or higher to get Candy XL when they catch a Pokemon. Lure Modules and Incense will last three hours when switched on during the event.

Trades will cost 50% less Stardust, with Pokemon GO players getting one additional Special Trade. Both these bonuses will last from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time. After the conclusion of the May 2023 Community Day, Braixen will spawn in special 4-star raids.

If trainers can defeat the raid successfully, Fennekin will appear around that gym for half an hour. Pokemon GO trainers should remember that Remote Raid Passes will not work for this raid, with only Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes allowed.

Niantic has also introduced the Community Day map available on the official website. Trainers seeking others to join the event can check out the same.

