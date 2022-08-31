The best moveset for Nihilego in Pokemon Go (August 2022)

Pokemon Go's Nihilego is said to be an Ultra Beast, belonging to an extradimensional Pokémon group from a dimension called Ultra Space. As Ultra Beasts, their power is beyond human understanding, and they can destroy anything in a matter of seconds.

However, in Pokemon GO, Nihilego is vulnerable to Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves and is especially weak against Ground-Type Pokemon. Nihilego might look soft like jelly but strongly resists Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

Pokemon Go players thrive by teaching their Pokemon the best moveset possible, and as a legendary Pokemon, Nihilego has a handful of powerful moves that can secure players a win. This guide covers the best moveset for Nihilego in Pokemon Go.

Best Pokemon Go moveset for players training Nihilego

The Alola region's Rock and Poison-type Legendary Pokemon, Nihilego, is a tough contender in the Master League. Appearing in this world from an Ultra Wormhole, Nihilego feeds on other Pokemon and people like parasites.

Vulnerable to Water, Steel, Psychic, and Ground-type Pokemon, Nihilego has a fair number of type weaknesses in the game. Considering its maximum CP of 3,949, it also has dominating stats like 208 Attack, 177 Defense, and 201 Stamina points.

Fast moves for Nihilego

Acid (Poison-type)

(Poison-type) Pound (Normal-type)

Charged moves for Nihilego

Gunk Shot (Poison-type)

(Poison-type) Power Gem (Rock-type)

(Rock-type) Rock Slide (Rock-type)

(Rock-type) Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Nihilego's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Fast Move Acid and Charged Move Sludge Bomb that averages 14.52 DPS in battle. Fast Move Acid is the best option since it deals heavy damage to the opponent and produces energy every time it is used. Pound as Nihilego's Fast Move simply isn't as effective as Acid.

Coming to Nihilego’s Charged Moves, players can choose from four moves that fit them the best. Power Gem doesn't do much as a Charged Move since Acid as the Fast Move generates energy very slowly.

Additionally, trainers still have low-energy cost Rock Slide and Sludge Bomb as powerful Charged Moves options in their arsenal. Although swapping Sludge Bomb for Gunk Shot’s massive attack potential might look like a viable option, it is not much safer than Sludge Bomb.

The best moves Nihilego has to offer:

Normal-type Pound combined with Poison-type Slugde Bomb averages at 14.01 DPS .

combined with Poison-type averages at . Poison-type Acid combined with Poison-type Gunk Shot averages at 13.99 DPS .

combined with Poison-type averages at . Normal-type Pound combined with Poison-type Gunk Shot averages at 13.98 DPS .

combined with Poison-type averages at . Poison-type Acid combined with Rock-type Rock Slide averages at 13.70 DPS .

combined with Rock-type averages at . Normal-type Pound combined with Rock-type Rock Slide averages at 13.52 DPS .

combined with Rock-type averages at . Normal-type Pound combined with Rock-type Power Gem averages at 13.34 DPS .

combined with Rock-type averages at . Poison-type Acid combined with Rock-type Power Gem averages at 13.04 DPS.

As the one and only Rock and Poison-type Pokemon on the entire platform, Nihilego as a Pokemon is extremely powerful with its unique type advantage. The above-mentioned list of attacks will greatly help trainers looking to equip Nihilego with the best moves possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi