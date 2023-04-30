Pokemon GO player has all costumed Pocket Monsters Best Buddied in-game

In addition to the adversities that Pokemon GO provides on its own, some players undertake their own personal challenges. Whether it involves catching every available shiny variant, completing the Pokedex, or collecting certain themed creatures, there's no shortage of goals one can set for themselves. Such is the case of Redditor user Affectionate-Owl6853, who recently shared a set of screenshots featuring all 347 costumed Pocket Monsters with their Best Buddy badges.

This is achieved in Pokemon GO when players set a Buddy Pokemon and reach its maximum affection level. The fact that Affectionate-Owl was able to do so with every costumed entity in the game so far is remarkably impressive.

In the comments, plenty of Pokemon GO fans offered their reactions to the accomplishment.

Pokemon GO players react to Affectionate-Owl's costumed Best Buddies

Reactions towards Affectionate-Owl's accomplishments ranged from impressed to somewhat discouraging, as some players lamented how attaining Best Buddy status with just a few Pokemon for research purposes was pretty difficult.

Some fans also remarked that the amount of time invested must have been staggering and that Affectionate-Owl was now free to pursue their life outside of Pokemon GO after completing their self-imposed costumed Pokemon challenge.

More than a few Pokemon GO fans also mentioned that Affectionate-Owl needed to "touch grass" or "go outside." However, considering a major part of this mobile title can only be played outdoors, other fans jokingly pointed out that the OP needed to go inside instead.

There's no disputing that it must have taken an excessive amount of time to reach Best Buddy status with so many costumed Pokemon, but what a player decides to do with their time is ultimately up to them. If Affectionate-Owl wants to complete this massive challenge with their spare time, they're certainly welcome to do so.

Sure, some fans may have considered their comments towards Affectionate-Owl to be statements saying they need to spend less time on Pokemon GO, but Affectionate-Owl doesn't appear to have taken any offense.

They remarked that they would now be slowing down when it comes to capturing costumed Pokemon to make into Best Buddies since new costumes will only be released in small batches going forward. This should allow Affectionate-Owl to keep their number of costumed Best Buddies maxed out while still having time to focus on other things.

Whatever the case, the dedication to capturing and reaching this exclusive status with every costumed Pokemon in the game is certainly a spectacular achievement. Even if the task is never quite finished due to Niantic releasing new costumes at regular intervals, what Affectionate-Owl has achieved is no less remarkable.

Maybe this dedicated player will even provide updates in the future on how many more costumed Pokemon they've become Best Buddies with. Only time will tell, but for the moment, Affectionate-Owl can rest on their laurels and relish their accomplishments.

