Pokemon GO's The Silph Road announce they are closing, discuss schedule and more

On May 12, 2023, reputable Pokemon GO information source and much-loved website The Silph Road announced that they are shutting down. The decision was made due to the end of their partnership with Niantic, which began in 2022. The announcement was made via an official statement on Twitter and Reddit, which reads:

"Many of you may remember a year ago when I shared that Niantic decided to sponsor the Silph Road just in time, as our costs of operation were becoming too great to continue. For the past 12 months that sponsorship allowed the team to continue and even kept Silph’s web resources ad-free. We’ll always be grateful for the support Niantic extended our way this year. But all good things must come to an end.

"Niantic’s sponsorship of the Silph Road has concluded. After considering the mounting financial constraints facing our team, along with the momentum and landscape of the game in 2023, our team has come to the bittersweet conclusion that it is time to close what has been an incredibly rewarding and memorable chapter of our lives."

Reddit reacts to The Silph Road's shutdown, bids farewell to Pokemon GO's most reputable info website

Starting on May 12, 2023, the data tracking services on The Silph Road, as well as the global atlas, will be shut down. This means that players can no longer use the website to track current Raid Bosses, Team Rocket teams, nest locations, and many more.

The next change will come on May 21, 2023, which is when the community event check-in service will be taken down. This will not impact Pokemon GO very much.

The final change will be made on August 1, 2023. This will be the date that The Silph Road's Pokemon GO Battle League stat tracking service will end. This is the biggest hit to the community. Silph.gg was a place where players could enter and participate in tournaments and receive a rank. With the website being taken down, players will have to find a new league for their competitive careers.

In terms of how gameplay will be impacted, the battling scene for Pokemon GO will be hit the hardest following the shutdown of The Silph Road. However, this means that the market for a new standard tourney website will be wide open. It is likely that a new platform will emerge from its ashes.

Overall, it is very sad to see such a beloved website go under due to Niantic's decision not to continue their partnership. However, with so many players leaving Pokemon GO due to controversial decisions, it makes sense that the company would tighten its belts when it comes to funding.

There are other alternatives that players can use for their Pokemon GO needs. Websites like Gameinfo are great for checking out each individual creature available in the game. However, The Silph Road offered the most streamlined experience out of all the websites on the market, making its loss even more significant.

