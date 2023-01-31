Pokemon Home server downtime maintenance schedule (February 1)

Pokemon Home is a cloud-based storage and transfer service used for the franchise's games. An announcement was made recently that its servers will undergo maintenance on February 1, 2023, from 01:00 UTC to 06:00 UTC. It will evidently affect both Nintendo Switch and the mobile versions of the service, making them temporarily unavailable for the fanbase.

This planned maintenance serves as a crucial part of the overall server's health and stability, allowing the developers to fix various performance issues and bugs. Most of the recurring inconveniences that the players and community have reported will be addressed during the upcoming maintenance.

During the proposed time, the developers will also update the service to the new 2.1.0 version, which is said to bring several fresh features and improvements to the overall experience. Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming update.

Pokemon Home servers will undergo a 5-hour maintenance on February 1

After the update, one of the most significant additions that will come to Pokemon Home is said to be the Battle Data display for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It is believed that this feature will allow players to check their rankings and statistics in both Ranked Battles and Online competitions, helping them efficiently track their progress and change their gameplay strategy accordingly.

Unfortunately, despite the release of the new version and maintenance, it is assumed that the connection between Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet might not be added. This highly requested feature is expected to be launched in the spring of 2023, as per sources.

During the maintenance period, the developers will also work on fixing connectivity issues, performance errors, and bugs affecting the Pokemon Home services. Their efforts will go into ensuring the service runs smoothly and efficiently after the maintenance.

This downtime may temporarily inconvenience regular users, but it is important for overall functioning. It is important to note that these maintenance periods are crucial for the long-term health of the service. They help the developers ensure that it is a stable and reliable platform for the playerbase, providing aid in sustaining a positive experience.

To help minimize any inconvenience, players are advised to log out of the service before the maintenance period begins. This is a safety measure to ensure their data is saved, reducing the risk of any data loss during the downtime. Fans can use this time to explore other games and activities from the franchise, and return to Pokemon Home once the maintenance period is over.

Trainers will surely enjoy the world a bit more with the latest update to monitor the rankings and statistics for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

