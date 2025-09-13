Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC announcement might be teasing new Mega Evolution, could be what fans have been hoping for

Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC (Mega Dimension) announcement revealed Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. While the short clip showed nothing more than these two newly discovered forms, eagle-eyed viewers have been able to pick up what they consider hints towards a new Mega Evolution.With only a few weeks left for the game's release, the developers have announced Mega Dragonite, Mega Victreebel, Mega Hawlucha, Mega Malamar, Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox, and Mega Greninja for the base game. The last three were announced yesterday and have left many disappointed. Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC could feature Mega Flygon, fans speculateIn the Mega Dimension announcement trailer, you can notice plenty of Mega Stones around the 11-second mark. @MunchingOrange on X pointed at one of these, while mentioning that it is not an exact match to any existing Mega Stones. Their guess is Mega Flygon, one of the most-requested mega evolutions from the community. The Mega Stone in question looks somewhat similar to that of Sceptile and Gallade. One commenter under the X post notes that it might be the Sceptilite from a different angle because it's a &quot;sphere&quot;. We will have to wait and see whether this teases a new Mega Evolution (Mega Flygon or otherwise) or is merely a red herring. When it comes to the base game, a leaked list has been doing the rounds in the past several months. Going by that, we may see the following Mega Evolutions for Pokemon Legends Z-A:Mega Dragonite [revealed]Mega Victreebel [revealed]Mega ClefableMega StarmieMega MeganiumMega FeraligatrMega SkarmoryMega FroslassMega EmboarMega ExcadrillMega ScraftyMega ScolipedeMega EelektrossMega ChandelureMega Chesnaught [revealed]Mega Delphox [revealed]Mega Greninja [revealed]Mega PyroarMega Eternal FloetteMega Malamar [revealed]Mega BarbaracleMega DragalgeMega Hawlucha [revealed]Mega ZygardeMega DrampaMega FalinksNew Pokemon game announced (Image via The Pokemon Company)Apart from Pokemon Legends Z-A, players can also look forward to Pokemon Pokopia, a newly announced spinoff title coming in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2.