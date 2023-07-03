Pokemon NA International Championships 2023: All Pokemon GO, TCG, VGC, and Unite winners

The Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 recently concluded in Columbus, Ohio, USA, with trainers across each of the titles revealed. Champions not only received significant prize money but also points required to make headway toward the World Championships 2023, due to be held in Yokohama, Japan, in August.
The Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 was held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. It began on Friday, June 30, 2023, and continued until Sunday, July 2, 2023. There were global livestreams to catch the proceedings online around the world through official Twtich channels.
Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 was the last International Championship event of the current season. It was organized by Play! Pokemon and had a prize pool of $26,650 USD.
All winners at this year's Pokemon NA International Championships covering Pokemon GO, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon TCG
The entire list of winners across the various titles at the Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 is as follows:
Pokemon GO
- 1st: wdage - $5000
- 2nd: Reis2Occasion - $2500
- 3rd: HouseStark93 - $1500
- 4th: MountnDewgong - $1250 [Qualifies to World Championships]
VGC [Masters]
- 1st: Alex Gómez Berna - $5000 & 500 CP
- 2nd: Raghav Malaviya - $2500 & 400 CP
- 3rd - 4th: Joseph Ugarte || Victor Medina - $1500 & 320 CP
TCG [Masters]
- 1st: Cyrus Davis - $10000 & 500 CP
- 2nd: Ian Robb - $5000 & 400 CP
- 3rd - 4th: Rowan Stavvenow || Calvin Conner - $2500 & 320 CP
Pokemon Unite
- 1st: TTV - $20000 & 500 CP
- 2nd: Luminosity - $10000 & 400 CP
- 3rd: Amaterasu - $8000 & 320 CP
- 4th: Team YT - $4000 & 256 CP
During the earlier Europe International Championships, the organizers revealed that Championship Points will help figure out "travel awards to future International Championships events and invitations to this year's Pokemon World Championships."
Organized by The Pokemon Company International, the 2023 Pokemon World Championships will take place in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11, 2023, to August 13, 2023. The total reported prize pool of the event is $717,500 USD, with Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite being featured.