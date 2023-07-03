Pokemon NA International Championships 2023: All Pokemon GO, TCG, VGC, and Unite winners

The Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 recently concluded in Columbus, Ohio, USA, with trainers across each of the titles revealed. Champions not only received significant prize money but also points required to make headway toward the World Championships 2023, due to be held in Yokohama, Japan, in August.

The Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 was held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. It began on Friday, June 30, 2023, and continued until Sunday, July 2, 2023. There were global livestreams to catch the proceedings online around the world through official Twtich channels.

Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 was the last International Championship event of the current season. It was organized by Play! Pokemon and had a prize pool of $26,650 USD.

All winners at this year's Pokemon NA International Championships covering Pokemon GO, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon TCG

The entire list of winners across the various titles at the Pokemon NA International Championships 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO

1st: wdage - $5000

2nd: Reis2Occasion - $2500

3rd: HouseStark93 - $1500

4th: MountnDewgong - $1250 [Qualifies to World Championships]

VGC [Masters]

1st: Alex Gómez Berna - $5000 & 500 CP

2nd: Raghav Malaviya - $2500 & 400 CP

3rd - 4th: Joseph Ugarte || Victor Medina - $1500 & 320 CP

TCG [Masters]

1st: Cyrus Davis - $10000 & 500 CP

2nd: Ian Robb - $5000 & 400 CP

3rd - 4th: Rowan Stavvenow || Calvin Conner - $2500 & 320 CP

Pokemon Unite

1st: TTV - $20000 & 500 CP

2nd: Luminosity - $10000 & 400 CP

3rd: Amaterasu - $8000 & 320 CP

4th: Team YT - $4000 & 256 CP

During the earlier Europe International Championships, the organizers revealed that Championship Points will help figure out "travel awards to future International Championships events and invitations to this year's Pokemon World Championships."

Organized by The Pokemon Company International, the 2023 Pokemon World Championships will take place in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11, 2023, to August 13, 2023. The total reported prize pool of the event is $717,500 USD, with Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite being featured.

