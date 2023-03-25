Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Blissey Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

The Blissey Tera Raid Battle event is now available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Happiness Pokemon arrives with its own arsenal of moves and Tera Types that players will need to counter. The event also has some exciting drops that trainers will surely want to get their hands on. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers are in for a double treat this week, with both Mighty Decidueye and Blissey Tera Raid Battle events coming online in the latest Generation IX titles.

While the former marks the second phase of the Arrow Quill Pokemon as the Seven-Star Tera Raid boss, the latter sees the Happiness Pokemon arrive as the Five-Star Tera Raid boss.

The Mighty Decidueye Tera Battle event debuted last week on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12 am UTC and ran until Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. It saw the first appearance of Decidueye in Paldea with the Generation VII Pokemon not normally available in Paldea. With the Arrow Quill Pokemon's arrival, players also got their hands on Rowlet and Dartrix.

Read on to find out about the moves, possible item drops, counters, and more for the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about Blissey Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Much like the second phase of the Mighty Decidueye event, the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is slated to run until Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. During this time, Blissey will appear in Five-Star Tera Raids across Paldea and will sport random Tera Types.

The moves and other pertinent information about the Blissey Spotlight event are as follows:

Level - 75

Star Level - 5

Ability - 1 - Natural Cure, 2 - Serene Grace; Hidden - Healer

Moves - Heal Pulse, Last Resort, Soft-Boiled, Seismic Toss

The possible item drops that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will enjoy from the Blissey Spotlight event include Random Tera Shard, Tera Shard of the Type represented by the defeated Blissey, Rare Candy, EXP. Candy L, and EXP. Candy XL. The random Tera Shard types will likely be of the following combinations:

Fire, Grass, Water

Ice, Poison, Rock

Dark, Bug, Psychic

Ground, Flying, Electric

Ghost, Fighting, Normal

Steel, Fairy, Dragon

The best counters for the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event will see players using Annihilape (Bulk Up, Rage Fist, Close Combat, Screech), Azumarill (Belly Drum, Play Rough, Liquidation, Rain Dance), and Iron Hands (Belly Drum, Wild Charge, Close Combat, Electric Terrain).

To participate in the event, players must ensure that the latest iteration of the Poke Portal News is downloaded in their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They will also require a paid Nintendo Online Switch membership if they wish to fight Blissey while banding with other trainers over the internet.

