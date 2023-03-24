Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Blissey Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

Another popular Pocket Monster has arrived in the new Tera Raid Battle event that is currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers around the world can encounter Blissey, the Happiness Pokemon, in Five-Star Tera Raids by interacting with normal Raid Crystals across the vast expanse of Paldea.

Utilizing Gen IX titles' Terastalization battle gimmick, Tera Raid Battle events revolve around a formidable Pocket Monster sporting a unique Tera Type that is available to be fought. Trainers can band together with other players to take down these beasts in exchange for in-game item rewards and a chance to catch the said creature.

Everything that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to know about the Blissey Tera Raid Battle event

The Blissey Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC. It is scheduled to continue until Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. Over the next few days, trainers around the world will be able to encounter the Pocket Monster in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles.

Players can jump into this Tera Raid Battle event by interacting with the normal Raid Crystals (provided they have unlocked them), which can be found strewn across the overworld of Paldea. Furthermore, instead of having a unique Tera Type, Blissey will feature random Tera Types for trainers to contend with.

Introduced in Generation II, Blissey is a pink ovoid Pocket Monster that evolves from Chansey through the means of high friendship. It is the final form of Happiny.

Blissey is a Normal-type Pocket Monster with excellent HP and Special Defense stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This makes it a lucrative catch as a tank for trainers.

Much like other Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will have to ensure that Poke Portal News is updated to its latest version if they wish to participate in the Blissey event. While this process should happen automatically if their device is connected to the internet, players can also update it manually.

This can be done by going to the game's X menu and then to the Mystery Gift option. Players can click on the Check Poke Portal News option to update the feature.

Trainers who wish to participate in the Blissey Tera Raid event along with other online players will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to do so.

