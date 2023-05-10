Pokemon Scarlet and Violet developers Game Freak working on new action-adventure game Project Bloom

Game Freak, the developers behind Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are now working on a brand-new action-adventure game known as Project Bloom. Private Division, a video game publisher under Take-Two Interactive's umbrella, will be working alongside Game Freak on this new title. While the latter studio is best known for making the mainline Pokemon titles, it has also developed other games outside this series.

Project Bloom will be the latest example of their work outside one of the world's most famous franchises. According to the director of Game Freak, Kota Furushima, this new game is an action-adventure offering that will be "bold and tonally different from our prior work."

We're thrilled to announce we're partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom. We can't reveal too much yet... But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game:

The above tweet shows the primary concept art associated with the upcoming title, merely codenamed "Project Bloom." Its final name is yet to be revealed to the public. On Private Division's official website, the studio announced some crucial details about its partnership with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's creators at Game Freak.

Private Division offers readers a brief recap of the latter studio's success before providing an official message from its director Kota Furishima that says:

"From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can't wait to share more about in the future."

For reference, some of Private Division's most notable past games include:

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Kerbal Space Program 2

Hades

OlliOlli World

The Outer Worlds

Several other unannounced games are also being published by Private Division at the time of writing.

More details about this new IP

An official crossover promotional image for the two companies (Image via Private Division)

The Chief Strategy Officer of Take-Two Interactive, Michael Worosz, has gone on the record to state:

"We're ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we're honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market."

Michael also praised the studio's iconic hits, although he doesn't mention any by name, so there is no direct reference to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All gamers currently know about Project Bloom is that it should launch sometime around Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2026. More news about this upcoming game will be revealed in the future, although neither studio has confirmed when players can expect to hear from it.

A close-up of the new game's concept art from the developers behind Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Private Division's official statement also includes a newsletter that gamers can subscribe to if it want to hear the latest announcements for this developer's upcoming titles. In related news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still due to receive Home support and DLC later this year.

The studio behind those two titles only has 169 employees as of 2023, so it will be interesting to see how they work on future updates in addition to Project Bloom. There isn't much else to reveal regarding this upcoming title apart from the fact that a character in the concept art above can be seen wearing traditional Japanese clothing, hinting at the game's setting.

