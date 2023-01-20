Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drifblim and Mismagius Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, moves, and more

A new Tera Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the latest featuring Drifblim and Mismagius. The latest Generation IX titles have already seen the appearance of Eevee, Tyranitar, Salamence, Hydreigon, and Dragapult in previous Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battle events.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Tera Raid Battles are built upon the newly introduced battle gimmick for Generation IX known as Terastalization. In these battles, trainers can band together with other players to take down formidable foes sporting a unique Tera Type.

This article has all the details of the current Tera Raid Battle event live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring Drifblim and Mismagius as Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Bosses.

Everything you need to know about Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Drifblim and Mismagius Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. It is scheduled to run until Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 23:59 UTC, allowing trainers worldwide enough time to participate.

Drifblim will appear as a Tera Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet, while Mismagius will be seen doing the same in Pokemon Violet.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Serebii Update: The seventh Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Drifblim or Mismagius for a variety of rewards. Runs until January 22nd at 23:59 UTC

The two Pocket Monsters will appear more frequently in their respective versions in the event's Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles. Players can join Tera Raid Battles hosted by trainers who have a different version of the Generation IX games.

To trigger these Tera Raid Battle events, players must look out for Tera Raid crystals that can be found across the vast wilderness of Paldea. The official announcement states that while these unique structures can initially seem ordinary, they are covered in a mysterious aura.

Players must also ensure that they have Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid Battles unlocked on their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough to trigger these events. Interested readers can find out how to unlock them by going over to this article.

Trainers will also have to make sure that they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News available on their Nintendo Switch. This will be downloaded automatically, provided the device is connected to the internet. However, the same can be done manually by going to the Mystery Gift option in the X game menu and then clicking 'Check Poke Portal News.'

According to Serebii, all the possible moves for both Pocket Monsters in the Tera Raid Spotlight, which is currently live now, are as follows:

Drifblim Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Strength Sap

Shadow Ball

Stockpile

Payback

Stockpile (Additional Move)

Drifblim Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Air Cutter

Shadow Ball

Stockpile

Strength Sap

Stockpile (Additional Move)

Tailwind (Additional Move)

Mismagius Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Mystical Fire

Fake Tears

Hex

Confuse Ray

Nasty Plot (Additional Move)

Mismagius Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Mystical Fire

Fake Tears

Shadow Ball

Power Gem

Nasty Plot (Additional Move)

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We’ve got you covered, Trainers!Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles! Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet? We’ve got you covered, Trainers! 😉Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!💎⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips https://t.co/ylSYJZ3BzT

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must also remember that they require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the aforementioned Tera Raid Battles with other trainers online.

