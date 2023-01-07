Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hydreigon and Dragapult Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

While the previous Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet featured Tyranitar and Salamence, the current one sees Hydreigon and Dragapult in the limelight. The two pseudo-legendary pocket monsters are set to appear more frequently in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raids in Paldea, with random Tera Types.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Tera Raids allow trainers to square off against a formidable foe, often with a unique Tera Type, while teaming up with others. The event can be triggered by interacting with special Tera Raid crystals that appear across Paldea.

This article notes all the possible item drops from the ongoing Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get once they defeat the pocket monster.

Possible item drops from ongoing Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Hydreigon and Dragapult Spotlight event started on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and features both in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raids. Pokemon Scarlet players can encounter Hydreigon exclusively, while Pokemon Violet players will only be able to encounter Dragapult. The event runs until Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Runs January 6th through January 8th



Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Features Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet & Dragapult in Pokémon Violet. Runs January 6th through January 8th

Unlike the Unrivaled Charizard and Cinderace events, neither Hydreigon nor Dragapult bears the Mightiest Mark. The pseudo-legendary pocket monsters will also sport random Tera Types in the ongoing Tera Raid Battles. These Pokemon pack significant punches, and trainers would surely love to add them to their battle party.

Interested readers can learn more about the levels and moves of Hydreigon and Dragapult in the Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in this article. The possible item drops from Hydreigon Tera Raids in this latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows:

Hydreigon Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Deino Scales

Genius Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Genius Feather

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Qualot Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Current Tera Type Shard

Deino Scales

Hydreigon Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy XL

Deino Scales

Genius Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Genius Feather

Tamato Berry

Big Mushroom

Pearl String

Nugget

Timid Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Tera Type Shard

Deino Scales

Ability Capsule

The possible item drops from Dragapult Tera Raids in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event include:

Dragapult Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Dreepy Powder

Genius Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy M

EXP. Candy L

Genius Feather

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Qualot Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Current Type Tera Shard

Dreepy Powder

Dragapult Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

EXP. Candy XL

Dreepy Powder

Genius Feather

Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

Rare Candy

Genius Feather

Tamato Berry

Big Mushroom

Pearl String

Nugget

Timid Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Current Tera Type Shard

Dreepy Powder

Ability Capsule

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We've got you covered, Trainers! Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!

Players must have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They will also require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event with other trainers over the internet.

