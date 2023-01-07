Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hydreigon and Dragapult Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

While the previous Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet featured Tyranitar and Salamence, the current one sees Hydreigon and Dragapult in the limelight. The two pseudo-legendary pocket monsters are set to appear more frequently in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raids in Paldea, with random Tera Types.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Tera Raids allow trainers to square off against a formidable foe, often with a unique Tera Type, while teaming up with others. The event can be triggered by interacting with special Tera Raid crystals that appear across Paldea.
This article notes all the possible item drops from the ongoing Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get once they defeat the pocket monster.
Possible item drops from ongoing Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Hydreigon and Dragapult Spotlight event started on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and features both in Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raids. Pokemon Scarlet players can encounter Hydreigon exclusively, while Pokemon Violet players will only be able to encounter Dragapult. The event runs until Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.
Unlike the Unrivaled Charizard and Cinderace events, neither Hydreigon nor Dragapult bears the Mightiest Mark. The pseudo-legendary pocket monsters will also sport random Tera Types in the ongoing Tera Raid Battles. These Pokemon pack significant punches, and trainers would surely love to add them to their battle party.
Interested readers can learn more about the levels and moves of Hydreigon and Dragapult in the Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in this article. The possible item drops from Hydreigon Tera Raids in this latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows:
Hydreigon Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Deino Scales
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Genius Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Qualot Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Deino Scales
Hydreigon Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy XL
- Deino Scales
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Genius Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Big Mushroom
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Timid Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Deino Scales
- Ability Capsule
The possible item drops from Dragapult Tera Raids in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event include:
Dragapult Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Dreepy Powder
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Genius Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Qualot Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Dreepy Powder
Dragapult Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy XL
- Dreepy Powder
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Genius Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Big Mushroom
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Timid Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Dreepy Powder
- Ability Capsule
Players must have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They will also require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event with other trainers over the internet.