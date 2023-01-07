Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hydreigon and Dragapult Spotlight Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, moves, and more

Before the start of the second phase of Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can regale themselves by engaging with the Hydreigon and Dragapult Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event. The latest event has already begun in Paldea, with the two powerful pseudo-legendary pocket monsters appearing as raid bosses.

Tera Raids are built upon the unique battle gimmick of Terastalization introduced by Game Freak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The events also provide players a way to acquire in-game items such as Ability Patches, Bottle Caps, Tera Type shards, special ingredients for Meal Power, and more.

This article jots down everything that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to know about the current Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event and how they can participate in it.

The Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event is currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event began in Scarlet and Violet on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 00.00 UTC. It is set to continue until Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Runs January 6th through January 8th



serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Features Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet & Dragapult in Pokémon Violet.Runs January 6th through January 8th Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Features Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet & Dragapult in Pokémon Violet. Runs January 6th through January 8thserebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/X8td7eUi50

Unlike the Unrivaled Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events which featured Charizard and Cinderace, this one will see the pseduo-legendary pocket monsters as Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raid bosses. Over the course of the event, both these Pokemon will appear more frequently in Paldea, namely Hydreigon in Scarlet and Dragapult in Violet.

While they won't have the Mightiest Mark like Charizard and Cinderace, Hydreigon and Dragapult will sport random Tera Types. Trainers will be able to engage in these Tera Raid Battles by interacting with crystals enshrouded with a mysterious aura that can be found scattered across the game's overworld.

The moves and levels of Hydreigon and Dragapult for the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Hydreigon Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Dragon Pulse

Dark Pulse

Work Up

Slame

Work up (Additional Move)

Hydreigon Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Draco Meteor

Dark Pulse

Nasty Plot

Slam

Scary Face (Additional Move)

Work Up (Additional Move)

Dragapult Four-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Dragon Darts

Dragon Dance

Hex

Will-O-Wisp

Dragapult Five-Star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Dragon Darts

Draco Meteor

Hex

Flamethrower

Will-O-Wisp (Additional Move)

Dragon Dance (Additional Move)

As always with these special Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will need to ensure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their device. The download should happen automatically when the Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We’ve got you covered, Trainers!Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles! Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet? We’ve got you covered, Trainers! 😉Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!💎⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips https://t.co/ylSYJZ3BzT

Players can also do the same manually by going to the X menu in-game, navigate to the Mystery Gift option, and click on the Check Poke Portal News option. Players will also have to make sure that they have the aforementioned Tera Raid Battles unlocked. They can check out this guide to do the same.

Trainers will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to band up with other players online and battle Hydreigon or Dragapult. Furthermore, Unrivaled Cinderace will return on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and remain until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

