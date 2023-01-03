Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid battle event features Hydreigon and Dragapult

The Unrivaled Cinderace Seven-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has concluded, and the next bosses have been announced. Hydreigon and Dragapult will appear in Tera Raid battles this weekend for players to encounter and battle.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Tera Raid Battles are based on the newly-introduced Generation IX gimmick of Terastalization. They provide players with an opportunity to band together and go up against a formidable foe that features its own unique Tera Type.

This article contains all the details about the Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for readers to get acquainted with.

Everything you need to know about the Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid Battle event will begin later this week on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and run until Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

While Charizard and Cinderace were featured in the black crystal Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events, Hydreigon and Dragapult will be found in the Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raids.

Furthermore, these two Pocket Monsters will not sport one unique Tera Type but will be available in any random Tera Type, be it a Dragon-type Dragapult or a Steel-type Hydreigon. Similarly, neither Tera Raid bosses will bear the Mightiest Mark.

In essence, this event is similar to the Tyranitar and Salamence Tera Raid Battle, featuring version-exclusive Pocket Monsters. Pokemon Scarlet players can face up against Hydreigon with a Tera Type in a Tera Raid battle during their exploration of Paldea. The same goes for Pokemon Violet players and Dragapult.

Pokemon Scarlet players won't find Dragapult, and Pokemon Violet players won't find Hydreigon natively. However, they can still participate in these Tera Raid Battle events online to have a chance of catching these formidable Pocket Monsters. Interested readers can learn more about catching Hydreigon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet here and catching Dragapult here.

Players must keep in mind that they will need to have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in their game to participate in this event. Although it should happen automatically, provided that the Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet, the same can be done manually too.

To do so, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to go into the X menu before heading to Mystery Gift and then Check Poke Portal News. Those who wish to band together with other trainers online in these events will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Trainers who have missed out on the Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event need not fret. The Striker Pokemon will return once again on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and will be available until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Readers should keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same to learn about counters, weaknesses, item drops, and more.

