Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, and Iron Jugulis

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, pseudo-legendary pocket monsters are highly sought-after by trainers as they are powerful allies to have in one's party. Hydreigon is one such beast that players would love to have on their team and it can be found in the new Paldea region, along with a Paradox form available post-game.

Pseudo-legendary Pokemon is a fan-made category that consists of Pokemon which have a three-stage evolution family and base stats of 600. They are far more powerful than a large number of non-Legendary Pokemon and pack a significant punch. The complete list of pseudo-legendary pocket monsters over the generations is as follows:

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Beldum, Metang, Metagross

Gible, Gabite, Garchomp

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult

Frigibax, Archibax, Baxcalibur

Players eager to catch the Generation 9 pseudo-legendary Pokemon Baxcalibur should check out the guide here. This article guides players in finding Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, and Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, and Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nicknamed the Irate Pokemon, Deino is a dual-type Dark and Dragon pocket monster which was introduced by Game Freak back in Generation 5. Players should note that this Pokemon is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and will only spawn in the title. Pokemon Violet players can obtain a Deino by either trading or playing multiplayer with someone who owns Scarlet and visiting their world.

Its Pokedex entry states that it lives in caves and players will be able to encounter it in certain regions. The locations where players can come across Deino are:

Alfornada (South Province Area Six)

Glaseado Mountains

North Province (Area Three)

Dalizapa Passage

West Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

Interestingly, Zweilous may also spawn in the wild in Paldea. Players will also encounter it in caves. The locations for it are as follows:

North Province (Area Two)

Area Zero, once you have completed the game

Glaseado Mountain

Fans can also get a Zweilous by simply grinding their Deino to level 50 with the help of battling or using Rare Candies. The main visual difference between the two is that the second form has two heads. To evolve Zweilous into the highly sought-after Hydreigon, players will have to further level up the pocket monster to level 64.

The three-headed Dark and Dragon pseudo-legendary Pokemon is characterized as violent and destructive. It boasts high Special Attack stats and can be a formidable force in the right hands. This Pokemon cannot be encountered in the wild, although lucky players may come across it in a Tera Raid Battle.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Generation 9 introduced a new variant on popular pocket monsters called Paradox forms. These are Ancient and Future versions of a few well-known Pokemon that can be encountered in Paldea, depending on whether the player is playing Scarlet or Violet.

Iron Jugulis (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

A Future Paradox form of Hydreigon called Iron Jugulis is available in Pokemon Violet, which players will be able to encounter once they have completed the main storyline and the game's credits have rolled. Once that has happened, players need to make their way back to Area Zero. They will find the unique beast in the same cave where they can catch Iron Valiant.

Iron Jugulis has a rare spawn rate, so players will need to keep an eye out and repeatedly explore the area to encounter one of these. Interested players who only have Pokemon Scarlet can obtain this Pokemon by trading with another trainer. Fans can learn more about trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet here.

Poll : 0 votes