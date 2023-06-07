Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle events usually occur over two phases. The same was the case for Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Mighty Chesnaught before the second run was abruptly cut off due to a game-breaking error. The Pokemon Company has finally confirmed that the issue has been resolved, and players will soon experience the three Tera Raids in Paldea.

Like many other pocket monsters from earlier generations, Chesnaught was not initially available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at launch. It was added as part of a unique Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event, the second run of which was interrupted by said bug.

Iron Treads and Great Tusk are version-exclusive Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Paradox Pokemon is a new type of pocket monster introduced in the Gen IX title, with the formidable beasts being ancient or futuristic creatures that resemble currently available popular Pokemon.

When will Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Mighty Chesnaught repeat Tera Raid Battle events start in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Mighty Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will begin later next week on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. While Great Tusk and Iron Treads are normally found in Paldea, the same isn't true for Chesnaught.

The Chesnaught Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle event will see the Spiny Armor Pokemon appear with the Mightiest Mark and feature the Rock Tera Type. Players can catch this Tera Raid boss only once per save data. Once caught, they can breed it with a Ditto to get their hands on a Chespin.

With no fixed Tera Types, Great Tusk will spawn more frequently as Five-Star Tera Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet, and Iron Treads will spawn the same in Pokemon Violets. Given these are version-exclusive Pokemon, trainers can try to join Tera Raid battles hosted by players of the other version.

Why were Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Mighty Chesnaught repeat Tera Raid Battle events canceled earlier?

The Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle events went live in the Gen IX titles on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12 am UTC and were scheduled to run until Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Within a few hours of its start, the official Play Pokemon Twitter channel acknowledged an issue with the Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battle event.

The bug involved players receiving a reward item labeled "None" after defeating the Paradox Pokemon in the Tera Raids. Once they left the reward screen, their game ended up crashing. The developer soon announced it would be suspending all three events until further notice.

