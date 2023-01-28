Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Greninja Tera Raid: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The first phase of the Greninja Tera Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers now able to square up against the formidable beast to stand a chance of catching it. Although only one Greninja can be caught per save data, players can still obtain various useful item drops upon completing this unique Tera Raid.
The Tera Raid battles capitalize on Generation IX's unique battle gimmick called terastallization. Any Pokemon can undergo this process to get a crystal-like makeover, obtaining a typing that's different from their original one. For the ongoing event, Greninja will appear with the Poison Tera Type.
This article lists out all of the possible item drops from the Mighty Greninja event that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can obtain once they defeat this Tera Raid boss.
Everything you need to know about the Greninja Tera Raid Battle event and its potential item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Like in the previous Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles, the Mighty Greninja event will appear twice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, giving every player a fair chance to catch this powerful Pokemon. The schedule for the two phases is as follows:
- The ongoing event is the first phase, which began on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC.
- Following this, the second phase will bring Greninja back once again as a Seven-Star Tera Raid Boss on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC before going offline on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.
As mentioned above, Greninja will bear the Poison Tera Type along with the Mightiest Mark, indicating it's a Pokemon that has been captured after winning a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. Interested readers can learn more about this Tera Raid Boss' weaknesses and counters in Sportskeeda's guide here.
As shared by Serebii, the following possible items will be dropped from the Greninja Tera Raid Battle once the beast has been defeated:
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Carbos
- Poison Tera Shard
- TM091
- Ability Patch
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Rare Candy
- Carbos
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Sassy Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Poison Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
- Ability Patch
Players will be able to trigger this event by interacting with Black Crystals that are located all across the vast wilderness of Paldea. It should be noted that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to have the structure unlocked in their game in order to encounter it. Those who haven't met the necessary requirements can still participate in the Tera Raid event by teaming up with other players online.