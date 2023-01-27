Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Greninja Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

One of the most beloved Pokemon from a previous generation has finally arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Greninja can now be encountered as a Seven-Star Tera Raid Boss in the vast expanse of Paldea. Trainers will have an opportunity to square up against this formidable foe and potentially capture it.

Greninja is the final form of Froakie, one of Generation VI's three starter Pokemon. It's a significantly powerful Pokemon that quickly became popular within the community. The majority of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers would love to have a Greninja in their battle party in Paldea.

This article notes down all the available details for the Greninja Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for players to go through.

Greninja Tera Raid Battle event began in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on January 27, 2023

Like the previous Charizard and Cinderace events, the Mighty Greninja Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to occur in two phases. Their timings are as follows:

The first phase began on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC

The second phase will begin on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC

Interestingly, this event marks Greninja's first appearance in Paldea, as the popular Ninja Pokemon was nowhere to be seen in the latest Generation IX titles at launch. Thanks to the Tera Raid Battle events, the developers at Game Freak have been introducing popular Pokemon from earlier generations to their latest offerings.

To trigger the current Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must ensure that they meet the necessary requirements to unlock the said Tera Raid Battles. They will then have to interact with black crystals that can be located in various locations across Paldea.

These structures differ from the usual Tera Raid Battle Crystals and will allow players to engage in the Greninja Tera Raid Battle. Additionally, the latest Seven-Star Tera Raid boss will feature the Mightiest Mark and the Poison Tera Type. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can learn more about Greninja's weaknesses and counters in this article.

As was the case with the Charizard and Cinderace events, Greninja can only be caught once per save data. After catching it, trainers can continue participating in the event to obtain other rewards. Over the course of this latest event, Lucario and Bronzong will appear in the Four-Star and Five-Star Tera Raids.

Players should also keep in mind that they will need to download the latest version of Poke Portal News to participate in the Mighty Greninja event, which should happen automatically if their Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet. Trainers will only be able to band together with other trainers online for this event by obtaining a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

