Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Greninja Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

Earlier today, another iteration of the Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle event arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for fans to participate in. After Charizard and Cinderace, Greninja is the newest Seven-Star Tera Raid boss. The occasion also marks the debut of the beloved Generation VI Ninja Pokemon in Paldea, as it can't be found in the wild or through any other means.

The developers at Game Freak regularly add new Tera Raid Battle events of varying star levels to sustain the hype and excitement of trainers around the mechanics of Terastallization in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the Black Crystal event, they have been introducing new Pokemon to the game from previous generations.

This article lists all of the moves, stats, and other relevant details about the Tera Raid Boss of the current Seven-Star event for players to get acquainted with and prepare for accordingly.

Mighty Greninja Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, ability, and more

The first phase of the Greninja Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will remain active until Sunday, January 29, 2023 11:59 pm UTC. The Ninja Pokemon will return as the Tera Raid boss once again on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will be available until Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Poison Tera Type Greninja is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday January 29th at 23:59 UTC



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live.Poison Tera Type Greninja is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday January 29th at 23:59 UTCDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live. Poison Tera Type Greninja is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday January 29th at 23:59 UTCDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/UewgLGEyt0

In this particular event, Greninja will sport the Mightiest Mark, an indicator of a Pokemon caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. With its Tera Type being Poison, trainers will need to plan for this difficult battle while keeping that fact in mind. Relevant information about the Greninja Tera Raid Battle event is listed below:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - Mightiest Mark: This indicates a pocket monster that was captured from a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - Although players can engage in the event multiple times for loot, they can only capture the Tera Raid pocket monster once per game save. They can participate in the event multiple times to obtain other rewards.

Tera Type - Poison

Ability - Protean

Moves - Gunk Shot, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, Night Slash

Additional Moves - Toxic Spikes, Double Team

As revealed by Serebii, all of the items drops that players can obtain from this Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Carbos

Poison Tera Shard

TM091

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Sassy Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Pokémon @Pokemon



Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!



⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ? We’ve got you covered, Trainers!Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles! Need some tips on Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet? We’ve got you covered, Trainers! 😉Discover Tera Raid crystals, train your Pokémon, and more with this handy guide about how to obtain legendary rewards from Tera Raid Battles!💎⛰ pkmn.news/TeraRaidTips https://t.co/ylSYJZ3BzT

Players should consider using Pokemon that are immune to Water-type moves, given that Greninja has Hydro Pump in its arsenal. Quagsire with Water Absorb, Gastrodon with Stockpile and Storm Drain, Toxicroak with Dry Skin, and Clodsire with Water Absorb are all great counters for the latest Tera Raid boss.

Interested Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find more information about Greninja's weaknesses and how to counter the formidable Ninja Pokemon by checking out Sportskeeda's guide on the same. Provided they have it unlocked, trainers will easily be able to trigger the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle by interacting with black crystals found across the Paldea overworld.

