Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mimikyu distribution: How to get, schedule, and more

A new Mimikyu distribution has begun for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to take advantage of during the spooky Halloween season. The Brazil Game Show and GameStop have already started to give away this Pika-clone to gamers. This promotion or offer is only known to be available in Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Mystery Gift Code that needs to be used to get the Pokemon will be unique for everyone, so it cannot be posted here for everybody to use.

Nonetheless, this article will cover everything that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should know about this Mimikyu distribution. Topics discussed below include how to claim the critter, this event's schedule, and more specific details about this Ghost/Fairy-type entity.

GameStop is distributing a free Electric Tera Type Mimikyu for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to claim

GameStop has posted about it on their official Facebook page (Image via GameStop)

Here is what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should know about the free Electric Tera Type Mimikyu distribution event:

Who is providing the code?: The Brazil Game Show in Brazil or your local GameStop in the US and Canada is offering this promotion.

The Brazil Game Show in Brazil or your local GameStop in the US and Canada is offering this promotion. How to get the code: You can pick it up at the aforementioned video game convention or GameStop, depending on where you live. No purchase is required to obtain the code.

You can pick it up at the aforementioned video game convention or GameStop, depending on where you live. No purchase is required to obtain the code. Event schedule: Brazilian players can get it from October 11 to October 15, 2023. US and Canadian trainers can acquire this gift any time from October 13 to October 29, 2023.

If you need help finding a local GameStop, use their official store locator website, as provided below:

Remember that this promotion is only active during its limited event schedule, as posted above.

Mimikyu gift

An example of the gift cards containing the Mystery Gift Codes (Image via @X4y9oe/Twitter)

As part of PokéWeen (Pokémon + Halloween), Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get a free Mimikyu at GameStop. Here are the important details of this gift:

OT: Trixie

Trixie ID: 231006

231006 Ball: Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball Gender: Can either be male or female

Can either be male or female Ability: Disguise

Disguise Tera Type: Electric

Electric Hold Item: Life Orb

Life Orb Nature: It can be anything

It can be anything Level: 25

25 Moves: Thunderbolt + Destiny Bond + Phantom Force + Curse

Thunderbolt + Destiny Bond + Phantom Force + Curse Ribbon: Classic Ribbon

Some players may not know that both Curse and Destiny Bond are Egg Moves. Thus, if you wanted those two moves on this Pocket Monster for whatever reason, you don't have to bother with breeding.

How to redeem a Mystery Gift Code

It is a gift Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

Here is how you can enter any Mystery Gift Code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pause your game. Select the Poké Portal menu option. Pick the Mystery Gift option. Select the Get With Code/Password. Enter the code you got from either Accept the gift.

You can also use the above method to redeem any other Mystery Gift Code you might be eligible to use. This game doesn't have many other codes to use at the moment, apart from:

Birthday Flabébé

Hisuian Zoroark Pre-Order Bonus

Level 50 Cetitan (L1KEAFLUTE)

That's everything that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must know about Mimikyu's new distribution for PokéWeen. It's not a must-have bonus, yet some players may cherish this free gift if they plan on visiting GameStop or the Brazil Game Show anyhow.

Poll : Do you live in either the United States or Canada? Yes No 1 votes